Men's wear designers made sure to highlight just how much the modern man's wardrobe has changed, with designers such as Suitability and Gvllvnt showing updated suiting styles.

That said, there were some common themes among the collections. With that in mind, here are four major trends from AFI Fashion Week Joburg 2022:

Hot pink

Hot pink has been highlighted as a key colour in trend reports since 2021, thanks to a phenomenon called “Barbie Core” — and the fashion world's obsession with this shade isn't going away any time soon. In fact, Valentino recently released an entire collection in this hue.

Then again, no-one could blame designers for falling in love with it, It's a festive colour that turns heads and, while it's bright and energetic, it isn't too overpowering like a true neon.

At AFI Fashion Week Joburg 2022, hot pink was spotted in the collections of Alia Bare, Woke Studios, House of Stevolution and Lebo Merhafe.