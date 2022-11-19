Glitz, glam and glittering ball gowns have often been the mandate of every Africa Fashion International (AFI) event. From the distinctive runways to the star-studded red carpets, the event has become the answer to high-end design.
AFI has also positioned itself as a fashion week that celebrates diversity. And after 15 years in the game, it would seem this season’s shows will continue their staunch history.
From new eclectic designers to trusted favourites, here are all the designers you need to look out for at this season’s AFI shows.
LaJaqueta
No stranger to the world of fashion, founder of LaJaqueta Lydia Mbayo is also the brains behind Fabulous Models Dotcom. With her experience in the corporate world, Mbayo has created a brand that celebrates the working woman through collections that feature tailored blazers to highlight feminine forms.
Image: Supplied
Imprint
Beloved for his signature prints, Mzukisi Mbane has become a favourite in his approach to Afro-futurism through his brand, Imprint. Part of the brand’s DNA is storytelling told through eye-catching textiles that reimagine cultural and often personal motifs of his heritage.
The self-taught designer also focuses on blurring gender lines, an approach that aims to modernise the rigid rules behind clothing.
Indoni Fashion House
Unapologetically bold, Indoni Fashion House has taken on runways in and out of the country for the past eight years. Founded by Kwenzekile Nkomo, the house creates garments for women with SA cultures and motif in mind. Nkomo also been staunch in a transparent approach to her fashion house’s designs by ensuring buyers are aware of who made their item. A move that has been encouraged with a number of fashion brands lately.
Sisters of Afrika
In 2013, siblings Hélène Diouf and Jeanne Diouf founded their brand Sisters of Afrika on a mission to highlight unique designs and their local crafts.
The brand focuses on creating opportunities for artisans by linking them with buyers in search for unique pieces. With their own in-house creations, Sisters of Afrika follows a sustainable approach in terms of how garments are created. Their intricate approach has even caught the eye of well-known icons such as Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé.
