While evoking a special era of charisma and taste, Puma's new Players' Lounge collection is a celebration of Puma’s history as a reputable brand in the sporting industry and the beautiful game of football.
The inclusive range, which was first revealed during Puma’s Futrograde New York Fashion Week showcase in September, consists of apparel and footwear inspired by Puma’s heritage, and designed for the next generation.
The dress code for the Players’ Lounge collection has men’s wear staples such as polo shirts and knitted crew neck sweaters, elevated through carefully studied design.
The footwear in the collection depicts a range of styles that span from running to basketball and include refitting, with new details and touches, the Slipstream Lo, Suede VTG, RX 737 and the much-loved Blaze of Glory.
The distinct apparel has expressive details that include custom embroideries, trims and engineered knits. Puma’s iconic T7 tracksuit has been reimagined with an all-new pattern inspired by Puma’s historical formstrip.
Dutch football star Memphis Depay is the international face of the Puma Players’ Lounge collection.
As one of the most talented athletes playing the game, Depay is also known for his distinct off-the-pitch style — making him the perfect muse for the collection. Locally, SA football legends Doctor Khumalo and Teko Modise also feature in the classic collection.
WATCH | Players' Lounge footwear and apparel reimagines classic football aesthetics with fresh styling and authentic materials.
The Puma Players’ Lounge collection is available now at Puma.com, Puma retail stores, Puma: Cape Town Select, Braamfontein, Gateway, Menlyn, Al Capone and Archive. Retail prices range from R899 to R2,799.
This article was paid for by Puma.