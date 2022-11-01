The distinct apparel has expressive details that include custom embroideries, trims and engineered knits. Puma’s iconic T7 tracksuit has been reimagined with an all-new pattern inspired by Puma’s historical formstrip.

Dutch football star Memphis Depay is the international face of the Puma Players’ Lounge collection.

As one of the most talented athletes playing the game, Depay is also known for his distinct off-the-pitch style — making him the perfect muse for the collection. Locally, SA football legends Doctor Khumalo and Teko Modise also feature in the classic collection.