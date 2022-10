Can you tell us more about the design and fabrication of these pieces?

With regards to sustainability, all the swim styles are made from recycled nylon. Then talking to the design and construction, it was important to us that the swimwear was secure and comfortable for our customer, so all pieces are fully lined and high stretch.

What was the inspiration behind the prints?

We wanted the colour palette of the Swim capsule to tie in with the rest of the collection, ensuring everything fit together in a holistic way, keeping the ability to go day to night.

We wanted to construct a swimwear in our customer’s two favourite colours, Black and Night Sky, for a timeless look.

The Lino Leaf print was chosen as it seamlessly flatters the body with the ruched design, while the Rainforest print is a key pattern this summer representing our take on summer fun.