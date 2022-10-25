What inspired the brand to branch out into women's swimwear?

We’ve always done resort collections for our customer’s holiday and beach dressing, but had never actually made swimwear pieces for her.

When first sitting on the idea, we also found there were not enough pieces catering for the kind of fit and coverage our customer needs.

What makes Trenery’s swimwear a must-have?

I think it’s a combination of fit, function and fashion. We paid a lot of attention to all the little details, like the shearing down the side of the body. We wanted to cater for everyone so we made three different styles for different body types. Each swimsuit is built beautifully, like the construction of the bra cups, to ensure an easy customer shopping experience.

Finally, all the pieces are specifically designed to wear interchangeably; throwing on a linen pant, linen shirt and wearing the swim as a tank.