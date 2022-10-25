Trenery will transport you to “Destination Paradise” with its chic new summer collection.
The ultimate getaway edit, the collection comprises relaxed separates, draped dresses, kaftans, and tropical prints. Practical pieces that will elevate your look without sacrificing ease — it's all about modern glamour, on island time. Counter rising temperatures with natural cotton and linen in the season’s enhanced neutrals: serene blues and lush greens, grounded by fresh white, navy and sand.
Key pieces include the Linen Rainforest Shirt Dress, a versatile statement piece with timeless construction. Then update your wardrobe with the Linen Bib Detail Collared Top, a modern French linen piece for all shirt lovers this season. Finally, pair with a crisp cotton bottom like the Twill A-line skirt, featuring a flattering silhouette, it's an adaptable wardrobe essential.
For the first time, Trenery is also introducing its debut women’s swimwear collection: a six-piece capsule meticulously crafted to flatter, in and out of the water.
The Swim collection includes three different styles: the rushed one piece, the wrap swimsuit, and the twist front, in sizes ranging XS-XXL. Made from smoothing, stretchy recycled nylon fabric for high performance and comfort, each style is elevated with thoughtful detail, from fine ruching to removable cups, and comes in classic colours such as Night Sky and Black, along with key summer patterns like the brand's Rainforest print.
We caught up with Alex Parker-Wilkin, womenswear designer at Trenery, to find out more about the debut Swim collection:
What inspired the brand to branch out into women's swimwear?
We’ve always done resort collections for our customer’s holiday and beach dressing, but had never actually made swimwear pieces for her.
When first sitting on the idea, we also found there were not enough pieces catering for the kind of fit and coverage our customer needs.
What makes Trenery’s swimwear a must-have?
I think it’s a combination of fit, function and fashion. We paid a lot of attention to all the little details, like the shearing down the side of the body. We wanted to cater for everyone so we made three different styles for different body types. Each swimsuit is built beautifully, like the construction of the bra cups, to ensure an easy customer shopping experience.
Finally, all the pieces are specifically designed to wear interchangeably; throwing on a linen pant, linen shirt and wearing the swim as a tank.
Can you tell us more about the design and fabrication of these pieces?
With regards to sustainability, all the swim styles are made from recycled nylon. Then talking to the design and construction, it was important to us that the swimwear was secure and comfortable for our customer, so all pieces are fully lined and high stretch.
What was the inspiration behind the prints?
We wanted the colour palette of the Swim capsule to tie in with the rest of the collection, ensuring everything fit together in a holistic way, keeping the ability to go day to night.
We wanted to construct a swimwear in our customer’s two favourite colours, Black and Night Sky, for a timeless look.
The Lino Leaf print was chosen as it seamlessly flatters the body with the ruched design, while the Rainforest print is a key pattern this summer representing our take on summer fun.
What was your favourite part about designing this collection?
From the beginning, particularly with the introduction of Swim, this collection became a customer-driven design process, which was extremely enjoyable to be a part of. Trenery's head office team were really involved in listening to customer feedback and what the customer wants for their summer wardrobe. Then seeing it all come to life on shoot in Bali was just magical.
Can we look forward to a new Swim collection every summer?
Travel is such a big part of our customer’s lifestyle and now that everything is opening up again, we see her exploring more than ever. This definitely opens up the opportunity for Trenery to continue these resort and travel capsules — so stay tuned!
Shop the Trenery summer collection — including swimwear for her — in-store and online shopping via the Woolworths website.
This article was paid for by Woolworths.