Spring essentials.
Image: Birkenstock

Spring is here and the warmer months have arrived. While the northern world is getting ready for hibernation, we are waking up and getting ready to delight in la dolce vita.

Flowing fabrics, golden materials, and sun and sand protection become a necessity for any foray into the blooming flowers around us. Spring fashion is focused on bright and light; mix it up with muted tones, striking patterns, and take your vibe back to the 1970s.

Here's our pick of essential items for this season:

Gucci double G 18kt gold and topaz necklace — €799

Image: Supplied

Vivienne Westwood mini bas relief orb pendant — €125

Image: Supplied

Marni Daisy bowling shirt — $950

Image: Supplied

Casablanca Airways-print knitted-collar silk shirt — $850

Image: Supplied

Acne Studios abstract-print short-sleeved shirt - $331

Image: Supplied

Boston suede leather unisex clogs — R2,999

Image: Supplied

Birkenstock EVA Coral Peach Multi — R1,299

Image: Supplied

Adidas Yeezy Slides — R1,299

Image: Supplied

Bang & Olufsen Beosound explore portable durable Bluetooth Speaker — R4,599

Image: Supplied

Sonos Roam portable smart speaker with voice control — R2,990

Image: Supplied

Thebe Magugu Sisterhood cap — R1,400

Image: Supplied

Polo Ralph Lauren pony motif baseball cap — $68

Image: Supplied

Loewe canvas bucket hat — €315

Image: Supplied

Nomos Glashütte lux white gold 920 — $21,500

Image: Supplied

Balenciaga Swift black wrap around sunglasses — $358

Image: Supplied

Gucci GG 0872S 005 — R6,530

Image: Supplied

Polo Ralph Lauren Beach Boy Polo Bear Beach Towel — $100

Image: Supplied

