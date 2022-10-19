Spring is here and the warmer months have arrived. While the northern world is getting ready for hibernation, we are waking up and getting ready to delight in la dolce vita.
Flowing fabrics, golden materials, and sun and sand protection become a necessity for any foray into the blooming flowers around us. Spring fashion is focused on bright and light; mix it up with muted tones, striking patterns, and take your vibe back to the 1970s.
Here's our pick of essential items for this season:
Gucci double G 18kt gold and topaz necklace — €799
Image: Birkenstock
Gucci double G 18kt gold and topaz necklace — €799
Image: Supplied
Vivienne Westwood mini bas relief orb pendant — €125
Image: Supplied
Marni Daisy bowling shirt — $950
Image: Supplied
Casablanca Airways-print knitted-collar silk shirt — $850
Image: Supplied
Acne Studios abstract-print short-sleeved shirt - $331
Image: Supplied
Boston suede leather unisex clogs — R2,999
Image: Supplied
Birkenstock EVA Coral Peach Multi — R1,299
Image: Supplied
Adidas Yeezy Slides — R1,299
Image: Supplied
Bang & Olufsen Beosound explore portable durable Bluetooth Speaker — R4,599
Image: Supplied
Sonos Roam portable smart speaker with voice control — R2,990
Image: Supplied
Thebe Magugu Sisterhood cap — R1,400
Image: Supplied
Polo Ralph Lauren pony motif baseball cap — $68
Image: Supplied
Loewe canvas bucket hat — €315
Image: Supplied
Nomos Glashütte lux white gold 920 — $21,500
Image: Supplied
Balenciaga Swift black wrap around sunglasses — $358
Image: Supplied
Gucci GG 0872S 005 — R6,530
Image: Supplied
Polo Ralph Lauren Beach Boy Polo Bear Beach Towel — $100
Image: Supplied
