“Hardcore Denim” is the philosophy that expresses G-Star Raw’s obsession with denim; the cloth, the craft and the history. It pushes the Dutch brand to invent, explore and take craftsmanship to another level.
G-Star strongly believes there's no limit to what denim can do — and proves it with the designs in its latest Hardcore Denim collection. It ushers in a “new denim dimension” with pieces for him and her that challenge convention. Think oversized silhouettes, futuristic construction and contemporary details.
Fronted by model, actress and singer Cara Delevingne, the campaign for this collection introduces you to an abstract world where there are no rules. A short film — watch it below — sees the A-lister and fellow models move through a surreal cityscape where unexpected dimensions meet disruptive perspectives.
G-Star says it picked Delevingne as the face of this campaign because, like the brand's denim creations, she's a “true original”.
New collection, new fits
With her rebellious, outspoken character, Delevingne also captures the spirt of the Teddy Girls. These iconic 50s girl gangs, who sartorially rebelled against the austerity of England's post-war economy, are the inspiration behind one of the two fresh jean fits G-Star has introduced. Dubbed the “Stray”, it's a straight-fit, ultra high-rise pair of denims with a youthful, androgynous vibe.
The second new fit, “Type 49”, is for both men and women. This style adds a touch of modernity to an old-souled design with its high rise and relaxed straight leg.
Denim essentials
Unlike fast fashion brands, which design garments destined for the landfill after a single season, G-Star is passionate about sustainability and wants you to wear its denim pieces for as long as possible.
That's why, along with futuristic styles, its new Hardcore Demin range includes a capsule collection of the brand's timeless classics, from its boyfriend-fit denim vest to its Arc 3D jeans. The essentials are intended to be staples in your wardrobe for years to come.
Shop the new G-Star Raw Hardcore Denim collection in stores and online.
This article was paid for by G-Star Raw.