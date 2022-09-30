“Hardcore Denim” is the philosophy that expresses G-Star Raw’s obsession with denim; the cloth, the craft and the history. It pushes the Dutch brand to invent, explore and take craftsmanship to another level.

G-Star strongly believes there's no limit to what denim can do — and proves it with the designs in its latest Hardcore Denim collection. It ushers in a “new denim dimension” with pieces for him and her that challenge convention. Think oversized silhouettes, futuristic construction and contemporary details.

Fronted by model, actress and singer Cara Delevingne, the campaign for this collection introduces you to an abstract world where there are no rules. A short film — watch it below — sees the A-lister and fellow models move through a surreal cityscape where unexpected dimensions meet disruptive perspectives.