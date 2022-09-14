Is there anything more luxurious than spritzing on a bespoke scent, a one-of-a-kind fragrance that's been crafted exclusively for you?
With Bvlgari's new Allegra fragrance collection, you can enjoy this special feeling as often as you wish. That's because it introduces a new concept in perfumery, #MagnifyForMore, which turns you into a master perfumer by allowing you to effortlessly create your own personalised perfumes.
The core of the collection are five gorgeous, Italian-inspired eaux de parfums, each of which can be worn on its own, or layered with one of five magnifying essences containing powerful concentrations of high-quality natural ingredients such as bergamot and rose.
When one of these magnifying essences is spritzed on top of an Bvlgari Allegra eau de parfum, it gives the scent a unique twist, allowing you to experience it in a new way.
With Bvlgari Allegra, creating a signature scent is simple:
First pick a core perfume to match your mood:
- Riva Solare is a sparkling citrus fragrance that'll will whisk your senses away to the Italian Rivera. Bvlgari perfumer Jacques Cavallier describes this energising and exhilarating scent as being an “endless Italian holiday”.
- Fiori D’Amore is a sensual fragrance that captures the passionate energy of Italian love. “It is a red rose — fresh, velvety, fruity,” says Cavallier.
- Dolce Estasi is floral gourmand fragrance that'll transport you to an Italian pasticcerie, where there's a tempting array of sweet baked goods in candy-like colours on offer. It's both dreamy and comforting.
- Rock’n’Rome is liquorous floriental fragrance that conjures up thoughts of sharing a spritz — the famous fizzy Italian cocktail — with good friends in the Eternal City at sunset. It's a fulfilling and intoxicating scent.
- Fantasia Veneta, an exuberant and enchanting chypre fragrance, is inspired by Venice’s legendary carnival. Sophisticated and memorable, it spotlights Indonesian patchouli as its star ingredient.
Next #MagnifyForMore ...
- Bliss with Magnifying Musk, a warm and sultry essence, is inspired by the intimate feel of an embrace.
- Joy with Magnifying Bergamot, a citrus essence that bursts with sunny energy.
- Love with Magnifying Rose, a floral essence that entices with a velvety, voluptuous intensity.
- Passion with Magnifying Patchouli, an elegant essence that enchants with a stark sensuality.
- Thrill with Magnifying Vanilla, a delicately sweet essence with raw, leathery and sexy notes.
Experiment with different combinations of perfumes and magnifying essences, note your favourite “recipes”, and relish the fact that with the Bvlgari Allegra collection on your dressing table, you'll be able to create a scent that's as unique as you are whenever the mood strikes you.
