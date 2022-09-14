Is there anything more luxurious than spritzing on a bespoke scent, a one-of-a-kind fragrance that's been crafted exclusively for you?

With Bvlgari's new Allegra fragrance collection, you can enjoy this special feeling as often as you wish. That's because it introduces a new concept in perfumery, #MagnifyForMore, which turns you into a master perfumer by allowing you to effortlessly create your own personalised perfumes.

The core of the collection are five gorgeous, Italian-inspired eaux de parfums, each of which can be worn on its own, or layered with one of five magnifying essences containing powerful concentrations of high-quality natural ingredients such as bergamot and rose.

When one of these magnifying essences is spritzed on top of an Bvlgari Allegra eau de parfum, it gives the scent a unique twist, allowing you to experience it in a new way.