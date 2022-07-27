What does Trenery represent to you?
Spring reset: Trenery’s new head of design
Jamie Ashkars' extensive experience in design promises an exciting new direction for the Australian label
Image: Supplied/Trenery
Trenery’s sophisticated style, considered cuts and natural fabrics have granted it timeless, yet always on-trend, collections. The brand, founded in 2009 by the team behind Country Road Group, has just appointed Jamie Ashkar as the head of design.
Ashkar is a former Project Runway contestant and runner-up in the Woolmark Prize, and his extensive experience in both design and fashion upholds simplicity over complexity with a unique, contemporary flair. His resume includes his namesake label through to Australian designer brand Viktoria & Woods, which has allowed him nuanced experiences within retail and design and his appointment at Trenery signals an exciting new direction.
Inject some optimism into your wardrobe with Trenery's 'Spring Reset' collection
Trenery has always favoured natural materials, a muted colour palette and quality craftsmanship, an ethos that Askar upholds to a tee. His first autumn collection is spring-ready with flattering draping and details, which is as of-the-moment and season as it is enduring and versatile. Australia’s relaxed and cosmopolitan spirit connects with the concise sense of style of Ashkar’s latest collection, Spring Reset.
Image: Supplied/Trenery
How have your broad experiences within both interior design and fashion shaped your practice?
I initially studied and worked in interior design before fashion. I then moved into fashion through the television series Project Runway, and it was after this that I completely immersed myself in the industry with my own brand. Now having almost 10 years in the industry, my approach to design is simplicity over complexity, with lifestyle always in mind.
Has there been a singular school of thought/designer/movement/aesthetic that has shaped your designs?
Minimalism and considered design are important elements that shape my designs. I also lead with the idea that you can build a look or pair it back — having versatility is important in my designs. Another is the ability to create individuality and change as you and the world evolve.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied/Trenery
What type of consumers do you design for, and what do they represent?
When I first started at Trenery, I saw an opportunity in how our customer dresses now and how they want to feel modern and relevant. I designed this collection for our customers’ lifestyles — what they are doing now and where they are going. Versatility in our customers’ wardrobes is important, ensuring they feel inspired and are able to build pieces together for longevity.
For the Trenery customer, I wanted to balance the duality of their lifestyle and ensure there is always a sense of ease and functionality, all while allowing the customer to push their fashion ability.
Image: Supplied/Trenery
Image: Supplied/Trenery
What does Trenery represent to you?
Trenery represents modern luxury that’s accessible. It provides quality fabrics in timeless silhouettes with elevated details, shapes and colours. The brand inspires our customers to build their everyday wardrobes with optimism, comfort and confidence always in mind.
What can fans of the brand look forward to in the Spring collection?
For spring, following the excess of winter layers, we look forward to a refresh — an introduction to the season’s newest pieces that will layer seamlessly into our customer’s wardrobe. Our August collection, particularly, inspires spirit-lifting fashion that is synonymous with spring style. Vivid blues and oranges lead our springtime palette, underpinned by crisp navy and fresh neutrals.
Image: Supplied/Trenery
How has your direction with Trenery evolved from previous collections?
My design vision for Trenery will see an injection of incremental change. I really wanted to redefine how we range our product, no longer looking at smart and casual separately but more of a lifestyle. For the coming season we have some beautiful new silhouettes, as well as introducing a fresh outlook to core summer staples.
What has been a highlight of the last year?
For me, within the last year I have taken a lot of design inspiration from emerging out of lockdown life. It has motivated a new sense of dressing up again. This has been a highlight to see how people are heading back out, cultivating new ideas for me in style and design.
Image: Supplied/Trenery
Image: Supplied/Trenery
What are your aspirations for the future?
For the future on a creative point, I would love to start painting again and to include some home renovation projects again in the future. I would also love to have more travel plans ahead now that we can, as well as becoming a father.
