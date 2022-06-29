Versace leather boots.
Image: Supplied

Boots season is upon us and, more than anything, it’s an opportunity to flex your style muscles. With a variety of styles to choose from, there are plenty of options to match your personality and personal aesthetic.

Whether you want to elevate your look or simply protect your feet from seemingly extreme weather conditions, a durable and stylish pair of winter boots is essential for any man’s wardrobe.

Here’s our selection of stylish yet functional boots for you to consider this season: 

Versace leather boots - R14,000

Every man needs a classic, simple and sleek pair of dress boots and these leather Chelsea boots from Versace are the perfect pair. They work for both daytime and night time and will go easily with a sharp tailored suit or casual jeans and a T-shirt. A must-have in our books.

Versace leather boots.
Bottega Veneta tire chunky-sole boots - R16,600

These chunky-sole boots are a marriage between style and comfort with a contemporary edge. Crafted from butter-soft calf leather, they feature a round toe, elasticated panels, contrasting rubber soles and have a pull-on style. 

They’re also available in black and orange, plain black and black and deep turquoise.

Bottega Veneta tire chunky-sole boots.
Celine Homme embellished leather Chelsea boots - R24,300

Fresh from Celine Homme’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, these calf leather western boots were inspired by a time the brand’s artistic director, Hedi Slimane, lived in California. Detailed with decorative stitching and silver-tone hardware at the toes, they’re the perfect statement boots for any man’s collection.

Celine Homme embellished leather chelsea boots.
George Cleverley full-grain leather boots - R16,100

Great form and great function meet with this pair of full-grain lace-up leather boots. With pull tabs, leather linings and Vibram leather soles, just lace these up and pair with your favourite jeans or chinos and you’re good to go.

George Cleverley full-grain leather boots.
Tom Ford Kensington Pebble-Grain Leather Desert Boots - R11,600

When you’re not sure which shoes to pair with your smart-casual look, desert boots will always have your back. They are essentially the bridge between low-cut brogues and full-on boots, making them the ultimate all-purpose boot style and these pebble-grain leather desert boots from Tom Ford will stand you in good stead for years to come.

Tom Ford Kensington Pebble-Grain Leather Desert Boots.
