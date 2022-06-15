Social media discourse bores me specifically because few put their own prejudices and downright limited knowledge of history in check before putting stuff out there as fact. It’s therefore always a delight when even one voice breaks through the noise with something that even remotely closely resembles logic. Megan Thee Stallion is perfect for Mugler, if you have an inkling of an idea of what Mugler even stands for.

The designer, Manfred Thierry Mugler, who died at 73 earlier this year, is an haute couture pioneer whose boundary-pushing designs made him perhaps the greatest fashion showman. His highly constructed and outrageously dramatic designs made him a favourite of celebrities including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Diana Ross and many others, but it was his fascination with the human body as art that made him stand out. He did not shy away from controversy and overt sexuality, in the same way Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t.

Watching that video of creative director Cadwallader’s first show since Mugler’s passing earlier in the year, it struck me as a fitting tribute, but I also had to wonder about the dominatrix trend now trending in fashion. It’s not something that has really found its way into the mainstream, often remaining within the confines of celebrity culture. Could this time be different?