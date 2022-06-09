David Tlale Zeus Coat.
David Tlale Zeus Coat.
Image: davidtlale.com

Coats are a quintessential part of any winter wardrobe, not least for their function. A good coat is also a splendid way to elevate a look that would have otherwise been simple, and perhaps even bland, to a new level.

Here’s our selection of five coats you should consider this season. 

Wrap Coat | Rich Mnisi — R20,883

The Rich Mnisi Wrap Trench Coat has a relaxed fit. Crafted from a satin twill it has eyelets on the lapels and a strap wrap around the body. If you’re looking for something edgy but graceful, this is perfect.

Rich Mnisi Wrap Coat.
Rich Mnisi Wrap Coat.
Image: shop.richmnisi.com

Off Shoulder Bi-Colour Trench Coat | Thebe Magugu — R15,919 

Thebe Magugu’s off-the-shoulder trench coat dress has a semi-elasticated neckline and a stylised storm flap, and contrast panelling in navy and tan. It’s a dream to look at and turns you into one when you put in on. A a subtle statement that still says “bold”. 

Thebe Magugu Off-Shoulder Bi-Colour Trench Coat.
Thebe Magugu Off-Shoulder Bi-Colour Trench Coat.
Image: thebemagugu.com

ZEUS Coat | David Tlale — R18,500

The Zeus coat by David Tlale is a work of art. Rich and intriguing textile, the loose-fitting coat with pocket details is the ultimate accompaniment when wanting to make your presence felt. 

David Tlale Zeus Coat.
David Tlale Zeus Coat.
Image: davidtlale.com

Seven Colours Coat Dress | Ezokhetho 

Ezokhetho’s philosophy is centred around telling African stories using fabric as a medium, and their Seven Colours coat dress bears testimony to this. The A-line coat dress is vibrant and colourful; the ideal item for warmer winter days.

Ezokhetho Seven Colours Coat Dress.
Ezokhetho Seven Colours Coat Dress.
Image: africariseonline.co.za

Long Haired Melton Ulla Coat | Colleen Eitzen

Colleen Eitzen’s Long Haired Melton Ulla coat will stand you in good stead on the coldest of winter days. It’s warm, it’s bold, it’s beautiful, and it will probably be your go-to for quick errands out of the house, meetings at the office, and easy breakfast and dinner dates. 

Colleen Eitzen Long Haired Melton Ulla Coat.
Colleen Eitzen Long Haired Melton Ulla Coat.
Image: thespace.co.za
Colleen Eitzen Long Haired Melton Ulla Coat.
Colleen Eitzen Long Haired Melton Ulla Coat.
Image: thespace.co.za

You might also like...

The plant-based movement moves in on luxury

Are leather and exotic skin alternatives viable for luxury brands?
Fashion & Grooming
1 week ago

Why the North Face 700 is the best jacket of all time

Simple, cosy, versatile and the cause of crime; the Nuptse is a lasting icon of winter fashion
Fashion & Grooming
1 week ago

Designer duo, Maxwell Boko and Mmuso Potsane, discuss sustainability, consistency and visibility

After winning the Woolmark Karl Lagerfeld Prize for Innovation, the world is Mmuso Maxwell’s oyster
Fashion & Grooming
3 weeks ago
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X