Coats are a quintessential part of any winter wardrobe, not least for their function. A good coat is also a splendid way to elevate a look that would have otherwise been simple, and perhaps even bland, to a new level.
Here’s our selection of five coats you should consider this season.
Wrap Coat | Rich Mnisi — R20,883
The Rich Mnisi Wrap Trench Coat has a relaxed fit. Crafted from a satin twill it has eyelets on the lapels and a strap wrap around the body. If you’re looking for something edgy but graceful, this is perfect.
Off Shoulder Bi-Colour Trench Coat | Thebe Magugu — R15,919
Thebe Magugu’s off-the-shoulder trench coat dress has a semi-elasticated neckline and a stylised storm flap, and contrast panelling in navy and tan. It’s a dream to look at and turns you into one when you put in on. A a subtle statement that still says “bold”.
ZEUS Coat | David Tlale — R18,500
The Zeus coat by David Tlale is a work of art. Rich and intriguing textile, the loose-fitting coat with pocket details is the ultimate accompaniment when wanting to make your presence felt.
Seven Colours Coat Dress | Ezokhetho
Ezokhetho’s philosophy is centred around telling African stories using fabric as a medium, and their Seven Colours coat dress bears testimony to this. The A-line coat dress is vibrant and colourful; the ideal item for warmer winter days.
Long Haired Melton Ulla Coat | Colleen Eitzen
Colleen Eitzen’s Long Haired Melton Ulla coat will stand you in good stead on the coldest of winter days. It’s warm, it’s bold, it’s beautiful, and it will probably be your go-to for quick errands out of the house, meetings at the office, and easy breakfast and dinner dates.