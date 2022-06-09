Coats are a quintessential part of any winter wardrobe, not least for their function. A good coat is also a splendid way to elevate a look that would have otherwise been simple, and perhaps even bland, to a new level.

Here’s our selection of five coats you should consider this season.

Wrap Coat | Rich Mnisi — R20,883

The Rich Mnisi Wrap Trench Coat has a relaxed fit. Crafted from a satin twill it has eyelets on the lapels and a strap wrap around the body. If you’re looking for something edgy but graceful, this is perfect.