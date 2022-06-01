Why the North Face 700 is the best jacket of all time.

I made the grave error of waffling to my editor that the North Face Nuptse jacket is the best puffer of all time. As I thought about backing up my big claim, I realised I was right; it is truly the holy grail of outerwear. The North Face, founded in 1968, came into itself from the early 1990s in the New York streetwear and hip-hop scene.

The introduction of the 1992 Nuptse jacket, named after Everest’s neighbour, followed by the 1996 iteration, cemented the brand as simultaneously a pinnacle of streetwear and of gorpcore. Ever since, The North Face has achieved a dedicated and widely diverse fan base of trendsetters, mountaineers, hikers, dads and everyone in between.

Simple styling, with hyped-collaborations, bright and subtle colourways and the perfect equilibrium between heat and breathability has made the Nuptse an essential of any wardrobe and any style subset. Carhartt workwear, Levi’s denim and the heavy-duty Timberland boots of the NYC street culture of the 90s has now transitioned to the New Balance dad-shoes, influencer culture and branding of the contemporary scene.