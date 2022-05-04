“Being able to penetrate that exclusive gate was really empowering,” Kanabar says, looking back on her career and the impact of her Parsons education and Tanzanian upbringing, which she credits with teaching her about the power of potential and using her unique influences to exploit her curiosity and love for learning. “What it really did was to unlock a hunger to find my place and [see] how my perspective and influences could contribute to what was around me.”

At YSL, Kanabar was given an early start in e-commerce, then still in its infancy. “I’d go to work in the e-commerce department, which was like, two people at the time, and send out newsletters on this archaic machine. Back then people thought they were just dabbling in it. It was just the beginning.” Of course, the global fashion e-commerce market is now worth around US$600-billion, something few even thought possible two decades ago. Her interest in emerging markets led Kanabar to positions at Vogue India and the Middle East, where she worked at style.com, the predecessor to Vogue Arabia, before bringing all her experience back home to Tanzania, founding Industrie Africa.

Just two years after its establishment, the platform added e-commerce and content divisions, a natural step in its mission to offer fashion stakeholders, and now consumers, clear and cohesive access to the market. Among the brands available at Industrie Africa are jewellery by Nigeria’s Adele Dejak and South Africa’s Pichulik, handbags and accessories by Okapi, and clothing by Tanzania’s Doreen Mashika and Loza Maléombho.

Says Kenyan stylist and member of the startup’s advisory board Sunny Dolat: “What’s been amazing about Industrie is its ability to stay agile and dynamic. It’s been tremendously beneficial for fashion on the continent from the perspectives of both raising awareness and expanding the narrative. It’s given designers access to markets that would have otherwise taken them a lot more time and resources to access.”

One of these designers is Adebayo Oke-Lawal, of the Nigerian label Orange Culture. “I think what Nisha is doing with Industrie Africa is phenomenal,” he says. “It’s definitely supporting the fashion ecosystem on the continent. She is super driven and always wants to ensure that all her clients are listened to, which is very rare.”

To further Industrie Africa’s vision of constantly evolving with its community and addressing its needs, Kanabar says the plan is to formalise a completely sustainable ecosystem. With accessibility and the e-commerce platform now in place, the next step is to address the lack of industry-focused education on the continent. “I hope Industrie Africa can address all aspects of the pyramid, because you’re not going to have people who are interested in fashion or who create beautiful work at the standard that can reach an international customer, or even a customer in a different country on the continent, without addressing the talent and the actual infrastructure.”