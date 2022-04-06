Winter is my favourite season of the year. I often joke that I would be happy in the Highlands of Scotland, but that’s big talk coming from a Saffa. We are fortunate (or unfortunate, depending on your affinity for the cold) in SA to experience relatively mild winters. Also, we’ll take almost any excuse to get a fire going and throw a couple of tjops on the braai, but that’s another story. Two or three layers are all you need to keep you sufficiently insulated from the elements. Besides the apparent benefits that outerwear provides from inclement weather, it helps to anchor a rig. For this instalment of A Primer on men’s wear, I unpack a few of my favourite pieces as we gingerly skirt into the colder months.

The Quilted jacket

One of the oldest sewing techniques used prolifically in the bedding industry applied to garment construction stitches layers of fabric with an insulated filling that traps air between the layers keeping the wearer sufficiently warm. A British heritage piece, the quilted jacket has been the go-to jacket for the town and country English gentleman. Noticeable by the quilt stitch detail on the outside of the jacket, generally in a diamond pattern, this nylon jacket is lightweight and perfect for a South African winter because of its lightweight and medium insulation. A slightly more sophisticated alternative to the puffer jacket, generally styled with patch pockets and a corduroy lined collar. This extremely versatile piece comes in many colours, with the traditional ones being navy, olive green or muddy brown. Pair them with brushed twill chinos and a chambray shirt.