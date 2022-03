If the recent Valentino haute couture show is anything to go by, fashion is back and we finally have some luxurious threads to splurge on. After two years of tracksuits and pandemic dressing, there has been an overreaction from the runways that signals a mood that’s refreshingly positive and unapologetically vibrant by way of elevated neons and bold, acidic hues that give relaxed suiting and voluminous silhouettes the drama we’ve all been craving.