2021 was one of the hottest years on record. However; due to the rain brought on by back-to-back La Niña events, it was cooler for South Africans. La Niña affects ocean currents and causes above average rainfall, especially in southern Africa. Six of our nine provinces experienced the most rainfall on record — one district in Limpopo received 390mm of rain, which is four times its 30-year December average.

Rainjackets are a yearly staple for the coast while the thunder showers of the highveld make them an essential over these months. Waterproof outerwear makes life easier, whether it's out on the sea, on a mountain or running from your office to your car: they separate the damp and hypothermic from the comfortable.

Outdoor-wear trends have been oscillating from the cream and brown country-club/hunting gear of Ralph Lauren, Burberry and Belstaff to the bright Gorpcore (hiking-chic) of Arc’teryx, North Face and Patagonia. The old-money of fox-hunting and yachting, contrasted with the intersection of norm-core and techwear is what characterises the current outer-wear trend-war.