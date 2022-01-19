SA is the land of slipslops, unfortunately all year round, but what sets you apart from the crowd are slides and sandals. Australians call slipslops “thongs” which is very apt with the flimsy Y2K whale tail accentuating your big and pointer toes. While “thongs’ should be relegated to the bedroom, or beach soccer games at a push, sandals are the summer-ready footwear for all occasions. With haute-couture brands such as Chanel, Balenciaga, Gucci and Burberry moving steadily into the streetwear scene, it has never been easier to find a pair of open-toed slip-ons.
The summer holidays may be behind us, but there are still plentiful hot days ahead of us. So we’ve put together this list to help you avoid looking like a Studio 88 promo image or a 14-year-old hype beast when you air your toes, or ankles, for the first time in a year.
Birkenstock
Birkenstock has just released its next-gen Arizona collection, offsetting bright colours with a black sole and colour matching buckles. Your uncle’s Sunday-slops have never been trendier.
Birkenstock R1 899 bashafrica.com
Reebok Beatniks
Marketed as “sleeping bags for your feet,” these, umm ... utility sandals are perfect for hikes, campfires, beach walks and about 74% mosquito protection.
Reebok R1 999 reebok.co.za or shelflife.co.za
‘Spenny Slides
- The North Face x Gucci GG slide: Step off Table Mountain onto the shores of Camps Bay without an outfit change, and hopefully a splash or two of cologne, with the statement collaboration between mountaineering and Florence.
- Gucci Men’s bee print slide sandal: Match the granadilla swim graphic trunks that you keep getting for every birthday and Christmas, with these cute, yet tasteful, slides.
Gucci gucci.com or Sandton City, Luxity, V&A Waterfront
- Burberry Embossed Logo Slides: Coming in a bright yellow and a light blue, these statement slides are subdued yet oh, so summer.
- Moncler Basile Striped Slides: Three stripes but make it French. If you’re at the pool rather than the ski slopes this season, these are the slides for you.
Burberry www.burberry.com or Sandton City, Hyde Park Corner, Menlyn Maine, V&A Waterfront, Luxity Cape Town
Moncler FWRD.com
Hunter Play Clogs
Sustainability, styles and (relative) affordability come into play with Hunter’s chic clogs, coming in various colours. There is something for all tastes and genders.
Hunter trenton.co.za