SA is the land of slipslops, unfortunately all year round, but what sets you apart from the crowd are slides and sandals. Australians call slipslops “thongs” which is very apt with the flimsy Y2K whale tail accentuating your big and pointer toes. While “thongs’ should be relegated to the bedroom, or beach soccer games at a push, sandals are the summer-ready footwear for all occasions. With haute-couture brands such as Chanel, Balenciaga, Gucci and Burberry moving steadily into the streetwear scene, it has never been easier to find a pair of open-toed slip-ons.

The summer holidays may be behind us, but there are still plentiful hot days ahead of us. So we’ve put together this list to help you avoid looking like a Studio 88 promo image or a 14-year-old hype beast when you air your toes, or ankles, for the first time in a year.

Birkenstock

Birkenstock has just released its next-gen Arizona collection, offsetting bright colours with a black sole and colour matching buckles. Your uncle’s Sunday-slops have never been trendier.

Birkenstock R1 899 bashafrica.com