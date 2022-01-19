Birkenstock's Arizona Next Gen Icons (Active Red) and Arizona Next Gen Icons (Bright Violet).
Birkenstock's Arizona Next Gen Icons (Active Red) and Arizona Next Gen Icons (Bright Violet).
Image: Supplied

SA is the land of slipslops, unfortunately all year round, but what sets you apart from the crowd are slides and sandals. Australians call slipslops “thongs” which is very apt with the flimsy Y2K whale tail accentuating your big and pointer toes. While “thongs’ should be relegated to the bedroom, or beach soccer games at a push, sandals are the summer-ready footwear for all occasions. With haute-couture brands such as Chanel, Balenciaga, Gucci and Burberry moving steadily into the streetwear scene, it has never been easier to find a pair of open-toed slip-ons.

The summer holidays may be behind us, but there are still plentiful hot days ahead of us. So we’ve put together this list to help you avoid looking like a Studio 88 promo image or a 14-year-old hype beast when you air your toes, or ankles, for the first time in a year.

Birkenstock

Birkenstock has just released its next-gen Arizona collection, offsetting bright colours with a black sole and colour matching buckles. Your uncle’s Sunday-slops have never been trendier.

Birkenstock R1 899 bashafrica.com

Aguaclara in Africa

Inspired by designer duo Liliana and Jorge Villalobos’ passion for travel, culture, and Latin artistry, peruvian swimwear brand Aguaclara’s new ...
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago

Reebok Beatniks

Marketed as “sleeping bags for your feet,” these, umm ... utility sandals are perfect for hikes, campfires, beach walks and about 74% mosquito protection.

Reebok R1 999 reebok.co.za or shelflife.co.za

Reebok Beatniks sandals.
Reebok Beatniks sandals.
Image: Supplied

‘Spenny Slides

  • The North Face x Gucci GG slide: Step off Table Mountain onto the shores of Camps Bay without an outfit change, and hopefully a splash or two of cologne, with the statement collaboration between mountaineering and Florence. 
  • Gucci Men’s bee print slide sandal: Match the granadilla swim graphic trunks that you keep getting for every birthday and Christmas, with these cute, yet tasteful, slides.

Gucci gucci.com or Sandton City, Luxity, V&A Waterfront

North Face x Gucci GG slide.
North Face x Gucci GG slide.
Image: Supplied
Gucci Men’s bee print slide sandal.
Gucci Men’s bee print slide sandal.
Image: Supplied
  • Burberry Embossed Logo Slides: Coming in a bright yellow and a light blue, these statement slides are subdued yet oh, so summer.
  • Moncler Basile Striped Slides: Three stripes but make it French. If you’re at the pool rather than the ski slopes this season, these are the slides for you.

Burberry www.burberry.com or Sandton City, Hyde Park Corner, Menlyn Maine, V&A Waterfront, Luxity Cape Town

Moncler  FWRD.com

Burberry Embossed Logo Slides.
Burberry Embossed Logo Slides.
Image: Supplied
Moncler Basile Striped Slides.
Moncler Basile Striped Slides.
Image: Supplied

Bottega Veneta Puddle

The shoes of summer. Enough said.

Bottega Veneta luxity.co.za

Bottega Veneta.
Bottega Veneta.
Image: Supplied

Hunter Play Clogs 

Sustainability, styles and (relative) affordability come into play with Hunter’s chic clogs, coming in various colours. There is something for all tastes and genders.

Hunter trenton.co.za

Hunter Play Clogs.
Hunter Play Clogs.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

Step into the new year with these designer LV trainer sneakers

Inspired by vintage basketball  shoes, these Louis Vuitton sneakers are a must have for any fashion aficionado
Fashion & Grooming
1 week ago

Lukhanyo Mdingi’s grand designs

The Karl Lagerfeld LVMH Prize 2021 winner discusses how mindfulness and community inform his acclaimed work
Fashion & Grooming
1 month ago

The ritual of shoe care

Turn shoe care into a ritual, not a chore; your feet will thank you — and you’ll never be short on compliments
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X