Mahatma Gandhi once said: “Be the change you want to see in the world”. Not only have I come to believe it’s possible to approach style with this ideology, but I’ve also come to understand that this is actually the epitome of style. Excess is never stylish.

I use the following points to help curate my wardrobe and inform purchases.

1. Buy better but buy less

You have heard me harp on about this in other pieces. Buying the best will sometimes mean postponing a purchase. This is a good thing. I’ve learnt that often our wants are not our needs. Buying better quality will often mean the garment will be around for much longer and, as with great quality, they get better with age.

2. Develop a uniform

Much of menswear has its roots in uniforms. Developing a uniform or look helps to cement your style. It’s a misnomer that uniforms should be Zuckerberg-esque — a wardrobe full of T-shirts and hoodies in the same shade. You can have a varied closet but prescribe to the idea of a uniform. Sticking to what works for you will help to make purchase decisions.

3. Support sustainable brands

Buy clothing from brands that are committed to a sustainability plan and who have a proven track record with how they deal with their suppliers. Hold brands to account and ask tough questions about the fabric and place of manufacture. Vote with your hard-earned cash.