What inspired you to start the Aguaclara brand?

What really pushed us to start the brand was the social and economic situation in Peru in 1989. At that time, there was no opportunity to shop for local swimwear in Peru. Despite having almost 2,500km of beautiful beaches, Peruvians were only able to get swimwear from Brazil. So, we saw an opportunity to start a swimwear business back then.

Why did you choose resort wear?

Through resort wear we get to make garments that a woman can use on any occasion, and we love that. Our collection is a complete resort proposal for summer days and nights. This is a lifestyle concept, where bikinis, one-pieces, dresses, exotic tunics, and beach gowns complement each other and can be taken straight from the beach to sunset parties and evening cocktails. These spectacular pieces, made of the finest materials, embrace boldness, femininity, sensuality, and elegance.

What is your creative process when conceptualising and designing a new collection? We start by attending international beachwear fairs in Europe, as well as other general fashion fairs. After getting loads of inspiration about trends, we begin to design our own prints, always interpreting them through our own lens of Latin artistry. Once our files and designs are ready, we send them to Italy to be printed on lycra, viscose, and silk. Afterwards the printed fabric is sent back to Peru and we start producing our collection pieces.