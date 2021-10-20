Psst… come 12 November, Louis Vuitton is changing the shoe game with the maison’s first unisex sneaker, Charlie. Fuelled by the brand’s commitment to sustainability, the sneaker has an eco-responsible design made of 90% recycled and bio-sourced materials — right down to the recycled laces and tongue patch. The supple and shock-absorbing sole accounts for 50% of the sneaker’s weight and consists of at least 94% recycled rubber, while the upper part is made of a multi-textured synthetic material produced from recycled polyester and a layer of Biopolioli, a corn-based plastic. This guilt-free wardrobe staple blends mobility, comfort, and quality. Whether you prefer the low-or high-top design, you’ll be glad we let you in early on this scoop.

louisvuitton.com