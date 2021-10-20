Image: Supplied

Psst… come 12 November, Louis Vuitton is changing the shoe game with the maison’s first unisex sneaker, Charlie. Fuelled by the brand’s commitment to sustainability, the sneaker has an eco-responsible design made of 90% recycled and bio-sourced materials — right down to the recycled laces and tongue patch. The supple and shock-absorbing sole accounts for 50% of the sneaker’s weight and consists of at least 94% recycled rubber, while the upper part is made of a multi-textured synthetic material produced from recycled polyester and a layer of Biopolioli, a corn-based plastic. This guilt-free wardrobe staple blends mobility, comfort, and quality. Whether you prefer the low-or high-top design, you’ll be glad we let you in early on this scoop.

louisvuitton.com 

