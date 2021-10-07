With international runways opening their doors once more, the streets of New York, London and, especially, Milan have been celebrating the trends and staples we have long traded for sweatpants and PJs.

While Versace, Fendi and Prada dominated on the catwalk, the returning stars of streetwear have given us a number of style notes to adopt this summer. Here are the top trends to look out for.

Dramatic sleeves

With workwear being one of the few spaces to truly dress up, elevate the look with feminine soft frills or power dress with sharp dramatic sleeves. You can also express your long-lost individuality by creating your own silhouette with daring asymmetrical pieces.