With international runways opening their doors once more, the streets of New York, London and, especially, Milan have been celebrating the trends and staples we have long traded for sweatpants and PJs.
While Versace, Fendi and Prada dominated on the catwalk, the returning stars of streetwear have given us a number of style notes to adopt this summer. Here are the top trends to look out for.
Dramatic sleeves
With workwear being one of the few spaces to truly dress up, elevate the look with feminine soft frills or power dress with sharp dramatic sleeves. You can also express your long-lost individuality by creating your own silhouette with daring asymmetrical pieces.
Deconstructed pieces
Stand out in boldly coloured deconstructed looks that create unique shapes. You can also opt for pieces that can be personalised to transition your look throughout the day.
Men in skirts
The streets of global fashion weeks have been blessed by feminine style choices among men. A monochromatic look or colour co-ord kilt will work best for beginners while seasoned pros can play with longer lengths to create layered looks through different textures and cuts.
Tribal prints
Different heritage prints have been sweeping the streets of Milan whether its jackets, jumpsuits or a fun approach to oversized tees and sweater. Go for prints close to your heart when it comes to this trend and don’t be afraid to experiment with different pieces like head wraps to create striking finishes to your look.
Leopard print
Unleash your wild side with this season’s favourite print. Try not to go too over the top with the trend and rather make it the focal point by paring it with complementing tones.
Corsets
Not the most demure choice, corsets can give any look much needed va va voom. Keep the choices muted and pair them with saturated options or chic with contrasting colours.
Millennial preppy
With so many micro-trends becoming popular over the past year, it’s no surprise that they tend to combine. Normcore, athleisure and preppy fashion meet in this Gossip Girl 2.0 trend. The millennial update on preppy calls for oversized options on key pieces like V-neck sweaters, letterman jackets, pleated skirts and shirts.
Upcycled handbags
With many of us taking to our own sewing machines during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s high time to show off our own creations, especially in the accessories department. Upcycled bags are all the rage so whether you have transformed shirts or shoes into new items, unleash your inner Schiaparelli and get the streets talking.