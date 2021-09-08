What was your inspiration for the costumes created for the international production The West, and how did they help to convey the production’s narrative?

Narrative dictates costume, so there are defined guidelines to steer the design elements. According to [director and choreographer] Constanza Macras, “The West sketches out an anthropological, performative study of Western civilisation and takes a humorous look at Western societies as a dream factory of artificial authenticity.” Colour, proportion, and texture can reveal a great deal of information about a character to the audience and I aim to create work that plays a part in the storytelling.

How do you strike a balance between working with the vision of an artist and staying true to the Roman Handt aesthetic?

Transparent communication is key, as is defining the general goal. We achieve the end result through experimentation and innovation. I’m currently blessed to be able to select projects that align with my desired aesthetic, whereas it was difficult to do so when I was starting out.