Thebe Magugu's first full menswear collection, Doublethink.
Image: Supplied

Local designer Thebe Magugu’s first full menswear collection pays homage to the brave men and women fighting against the political corruption that plagues our continent.

Fresh off the Pitti Uomo global stage, Magugu’s “Doublethink” SS22 menswear collection (referencing Mandy Wiener’s book The Whistleblowers and a term used in George Orwell’s novel 1984 for accepting two mutually contradictory beliefs) is an urgent cry for recourse and a triumphant salute to a few good men.

Western-cowboy silhouettes are paired with Magugu’s signature tailoring. The collection also boasts denim and linen fabrications featuring famous illustrations such as “SA Body Politic” and “Zuma Must Fall” by the political cartoonist Jonathan Zapiro as headlining prints.

thebemagugu.com

 From the August issue of Wanted 2021.

