Based on a double-breasted button configuration, the trench coat was cut boxy with a belt to be cinched at the waist. The raglan sleeves, which go over the shoulder in one piece and join the coat at the collar seam — as opposed to the in-set sleeve that is attached to the armhole — allowed for greater ease of movement. Epaulettes at the shoulder were used to strap gloves, other accessories and munitions. The hook-and-eye throat latch could secure the large collar upturned that proved indispensable in keeping rain and dirt out. The gun flap across the right chest added a double layer against wear as the butt of a rifle gun was cradled at the shoulder. A storm shield was draped across the back providing a secondary layer for rain to be whisked away. Deep welt pockets at the hip are just as handy today as they were in the days spent in the trenches, perfect for an iPhone 12 Pro Max or a couple of hand grenades.

The trench coat can be considered a transitional piece, making it suitable for SA’s relatively mild winters. It’s considered casual due to its fabric, unlike the car coat or a polo coat that are cut from more formal, heavier fabrics. Playing with the length gives the coat a modern edge. I advise the mid-thigh to knee length variation compared with the more classic full length. Wear it layered over a hoody or some chunky knitwear with your favourite pair of selvedge denim jeans or chinos. A beaten-in pair of desert boots, aka Vellies, will round things off nicely. Knotting the belt at the waist rather than traditionally fastening it makes the coat less regimental and adds a relaxed elegance.

Trench coats come in different colours these days. While khaki is the classic option, navy, black, military green and grey are all de rigueur. Making an outerwear purchase is an investment, but the maxim, “buy better, buy less” should be applied to clothing in general.