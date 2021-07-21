Cody Simpson x Versace eyewear campaign.
Image: Supplied

The perfect embodiment of sports and fashion, swimmer and songwriter Cody Simpson was the natural fit for Versaces latest sunglass campaign.

Reimagining the iconic medusa, the new collection consists of 3 new shapes: a modern interpretation of a classic pilot, a futuristic rimless shield lense and a slick and architectural optical.

Simpsons many talents and his ability to remain instantly recognizably cool (even when being photographed fully clothed in a bath tub) make him the perfect addition to the Versace family.

Cody Simpson X Versace sunglasses, R4 500, Sunglass Hut

Sunglass Hut za.sunglasshut.com

