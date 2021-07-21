The perfect embodiment of sports and fashion, swimmer and songwriter Cody Simpson was the natural fit for Versaces latest sunglass campaign.

Reimagining the iconic medusa, the new collection consists of 3 new shapes: a modern interpretation of a classic pilot, a futuristic rimless shield lense and a slick and architectural optical.

Simpsons many talents and his ability to remain instantly recognizably cool (even when being photographed fully clothed in a bath tub) make him the perfect addition to the Versace family.

Cody Simpson X Versace sunglasses, R4 500, Sunglass Hut

Sunglass Hut za.sunglasshut.com