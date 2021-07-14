20th anniversary Social Flatlay full collection bag.
There’s a new ghd collection or styler colourway in the air and to mark the 20th anniversary of this game-changing hair tools brand, ghd is adding another collectible with the launch of a limited-edition hair-itage couture collection. Answering the call for hair tools that provide time-saving and efficacious styling every day with unique tri-zone technology, to maintain a consistent heat of 185°C throughout the styling process and Aeroprecis technology in the hair dryer; the 3-piece collection comprises all our ghd iconic favourites in the Platinum+ Styler, Helios Hair Dryer and the Gold Styler in a futuristic ombré chrome colourway sporting the exclusive ghd 20th anniversary hallmark.  We suggest you run (not walk) to get your hands on this. 

ghd Platinum+ Professional Smart Styler with luxury chrome heat-resistant bag, R3 500; ghd Gold Professional Iconic Styler with luxury chrome heat-resistant bag, R2 900; ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer, R3 200

