If you’re a fan of Chanel’s iconic, game-changing fragrance, N°5, then Chanel Factory 5, the limited-edition, display-worthy collection brought to life by Thomas du Pré de Saint Maur, Head of Chanel Global Creative Resources - Fragrance & Beauty, Fine Jewelry & Watches, to celebrate the House’s centenary is about to blow your mind. Taking inspiration from the vision that N°5 can transform the perception of a lab-sample bottle, which was the original function of the now desirable N°5 bottle, the production of hyper-disposable items and pop artist Andy Warhol (who spoke a lot about celebrity culture in his New York Studio The Factory), this collection dresses high-consumption items in N°5 packaging, making them icons for a limited time and really changes the way we see N°5. Bringing a joy, modernity and a sense of humour, this future-forward collection is a reminder of not only Gabrielle Chanel’s audacious, creative spirit but the idea that N°5, at its core, transforms everyday life.
The first thing that hits your senses upon getting your hands on this collection is the undeniable floral scent of N°5, that blends an unprecedented use of aldehydes, permeating the air from some pretty unconventional products. Think N°5 body cream housed in a paint tube, shower gel reimagined as a paint pot, bath tablets in a tea box, body oil in a bicycle oil burette, body lotion in a detergent doypack or soap in a shoe polish tin – even N°5 L’Eau is given new life fashioned as a uber-covetable water bottle. With 17 products to indulge in, including 11 body products and repackaging for the iconic N°5 Eau De Parfum and N°5 L’Eau fragrances – we don’t know about you but our everyday activities, from bath time to drinking water, are about to get a lot more luxurious.
Chanel Factory 5 collection is exclusively available from CHANEL Fragrance and Beauty Boutiques, Sandton City & V&A Waterfront, for a limited time only.