The first thing that hits your senses upon getting your hands on this collection is the undeniable floral scent of N°5, that blends an unprecedented use of aldehydes, permeating the air from some pretty unconventional products. Think N°5 body cream housed in a paint tube, shower gel reimagined as a paint pot, bath tablets in a tea box, body oil in a bicycle oil burette, body lotion in a detergent doypack or soap in a shoe polish tin – even N°5 L’Eau is given new life fashioned as a uber-covetable water bottle. With 17 products to indulge in, including 11 body products and repackaging for the iconic N°5 Eau De Parfum and N°5 L’Eau fragrances – we don’t know about you but our everyday activities, from bath time to drinking water, are about to get a lot more luxurious.

Chanel Factory 5 collection is exclusively available from CHANEL Fragrance and Beauty Boutiques, Sandton City & V&A Waterfront, for a limited time only.