What is the Country Road strategy around sustainability?

At Country Road we recognise that sustainability underpins good business. We strive to ensure the resources we use come from partners who prioritise sustainable practices so that the welfare of people, animals, and the environment is a top priority.

We have responsible sourcing strategies in place for our key raw materials. This means, in-store, we have garments made using Oritain-verified Australian cotton or wool. This range is made from fibres that have been independently traced back to Australian farms, helping to ensure they support better land management and high animal-welfare standards.

We also have our organic cotton and linen ranges and homeware made from responsibly sourced timber.

We’re also an active member of local communities by supporting charities and initiatives that look to improve health and wellness, provide equal opportunities, and strengthen social development. On every level, we look to care for our planet so our customers can feel proud of every Country Road product they take home.