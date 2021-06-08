Image: Judd van Rensburg

Forget about winter for a moment and indulge in Louis Vuitton’s olfactory interpretation of summer days that also sees the return of collaborator, multimedia artist Alex Israel, who designed the peachy sunset-eque bottle.  On The Beach captures the emotions of summer and the gentle warmth of sand and sun on the skin, thanks to master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. 

Savour the feeling of ocean freshness with notes of Yuzu, a rare citrus from Japan and neroli, while notes of thyme, rosemary, pink pepper, cloves and cypress blend together to give an aromatic, almost sand like quality.  

• Louis Vuitton On The Beach 100ml R4 000, available from  Louis Vuitton Sandton City, Johannesburg, and the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Sicilian Leather: the new unisex fragrance that will transport you to Sicily

SPONSORED | Experience the freshness and liveliness of a leather accord
Fashion & Grooming
2 weeks ago

Chanel centenary: Celebrating 100 years of the iconic No 5 perfume

Chanel No 5 is a revolutionary part of perfumery history that continues to capture the world’s gaze today
Fashion & Grooming
1 month ago

Étoile Filante, Le Lion De Chanel: Two new fragrances to add to your collection

A floral scent from Louis Vuitton, and an oriental delight from Chanel
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago

J’adore Infinissime: A new, tuberose-infused scent to adore from Dior

The rebirth of a sought-after flower signals the dawn of a new era for an iconic Dior scent
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

 From the June edition of Wanted, 2021.

© Wanted 2021 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X