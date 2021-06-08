Forget about winter for a moment and indulge in Louis Vuitton’s olfactory interpretation of summer days that also sees the return of collaborator, multimedia artist Alex Israel, who designed the peachy sunset-eque bottle. On The Beach captures the emotions of summer and the gentle warmth of sand and sun on the skin, thanks to master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

Savour the feeling of ocean freshness with notes of Yuzu, a rare citrus from Japan and neroli, while notes of thyme, rosemary, pink pepper, cloves and cypress blend together to give an aromatic, almost sand like quality.

• Louis Vuitton On The Beach 100ml R4 000, available from Louis Vuitton Sandton City, Johannesburg, and the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.