Not even the world of perfume and perfumers has gone untouched by Covid-19. For Dior’s perfumer-creator François Demachy, perhaps there has even been a dash of serendipity to his pandemic experience — the native of French perfumery region Grasse got to go home. As the head honcho of the brand’s perfumery explains, “During this period of the quarantine, it was strongly suggested to me by the headquarters that I move to Grasse because I am in the category of people who are vulnerable. I went off to Grasse and I was all by myself for two months with no one to disturb me and I had the laboratory all to myself. I was able to do what I liked; I even came up with new ideas for projects that hadn’t seen the light of day yet. My family stayed in Paris, so I was really a free bird.”

Ensconsed in the heady place in which he grew up, surrounded by fields of roses, jasmine, and the scent of perfume factories permeating the air, the alchemist made magic happen. He forged collaborations, helped introduce a lost flower to the region, and even put a magical spin on the ultimate Dior perfume, J’adore.

When he took over the perfume reins at Dior in 2006, Demachy also introduced an exclusive partnership with the Grasse-based Le Domaine de Manon, a property headed up by Carole Biancalana, whose family has grown scented flowers used in perfumes for over three generations. What makes the flowers grown at Le Domaine de Manon special is the company’s unique geographical positioning between the land and sea. These climatic conditions give the flowers unique qualities.