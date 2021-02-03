ANTI-POLLUTION SAVIOURS

It is predicted that by 2050, 70% of the world’s population will live in cities, so it seems that in our fast-paced lives — filled with digital contact and city living — almost everything in our surroundings is an enemy of our skin.

To elevate your skin routine and bring it into 2021, it’s important to add anti-pollution products to help guard against skin sensitivities and premature ageing caused by environmental aggressors, such as pollutants, gases and digital noise — while giving the skin a dose of protective vitamins.

For her: Chanel Le Masque Anti-Pollution Vitamin Clay Mask 75ml, R1,065