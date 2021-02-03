ANTI-POLLUTION SAVIOURS
It is predicted that by 2050, 70% of the world’s population will live in cities, so it seems that in our fast-paced lives — filled with digital contact and city living — almost everything in our surroundings is an enemy of our skin.
To elevate your skin routine and bring it into 2021, it’s important to add anti-pollution products to help guard against skin sensitivities and premature ageing caused by environmental aggressors, such as pollutants, gases and digital noise — while giving the skin a dose of protective vitamins.
For her: Chanel Le Masque Anti-Pollution Vitamin Clay Mask 75ml, R1,065
For him: Clarins Men UV Plus Anti-Pollution High Protection Day Screen 50ml, R420
PLANT-BASED SKINCARE
In 2021, it’s cool to be conscious and sustainability-driven, so get on board by adding more plant-based skincare products to your routine. With brands becoming more mindful of their green footprint, the production of organic, plant-based product ranges is on the rise.
Love active ingredients such as retinol? Fear not! More products are housing plant-based alternatives to your favourite skin-transforming actives. Consider adding products packed with natural ingredients such as chia seed extract to give the skin superior antioxidant protection or Stevisse, a plant-based alternative to retinol.
For her: Claire Hill WPC Eye Complex 30ml, R1,865
For him: Nuxe Bio Organic Essential Antioxidant Serum 30ml, R795
RESURFACING SOLUTIONS
If you’re in need of new skin, consider making a resurfacing water or lotion part of your skincare arsenal. While facial scrubs have been (and still are) a great medium for mechanically sloughing off dead skin cells and improving overall skin texture — upgrade and opt for a gentler, more active exfoliation by way of enzyme-rich solutions that gradually resurface skin or provide a peeling effect overnight for more radiant, hydrated skin.
Ingredients such as salicylic acid or exfoliating papaya enzymes, remove dead skin cells, clarify skin, refine texture and promise more hydrated skin.
For her: Dior Capture Youth New Skin Effect Enzyme Solution 150ml, POR
For him: Clinique for Men Exfoliating Tonic 200ml, R380
MULTI-PURPOSE MOISTURISERS
If serious glow is what you’re after this year, make sure you have hard-working moisturisers in your skin routine. Whether you have a busy schedule requiring a speedy solution to packing your skin with all the goodness it needs or just looking to take your routine up a notch, you’ll need a moisturiser that can do more than just hydrate.
We’re talking about serious work-horse moisturisers that can restore youthful glow with hyaluronic acid while lifting and smoothing out fine lines, colour-correcting or fortifying skin from harmful aggressors.
For her: Filorga Lift-Structure Radiance Ultra-lifting Rosy-glow Fluid 50ml, R895
For him: Boy De Chanel Fortifying Gel Moisturiser 50ml, R1,435
OVER(NIGHT) ACHIEVERS
We’re calling it: the true MVPs of 2021 will be our overnight formulations that work on our skin concerns while we sleep. Whether you’re combating hyperpigmentation, need a desperate refill of your skin’s hydration levels, or need a shot of glow by morning, trust overnight solutions that will target your skin with potent active ingredients while taking advantage of your skin’s natural rejuvenation process at night with no risk of sensitivity due to UV exposure during the day.
Treat dark spots, improve skin radiance, refine texture or boost hydration and glow by morning — talk about beauty sleep.
For her: REN Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream 50ml, R995
For him: Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate 30ml, R890