Mastercard amplifies its iconic sonic brand across Africa with the launch of two localised sonic anthems, Amazwe in the Amapiano genre and Wami in the Afrobeat genre.
Featuring SA sensation Sho Madjozi and Nigerian star Mayorkun respectively, the new tracks blend Mastercard’s global sonic identity with the rhythm, emotion and culture that define the continent’s vibrant music scene.
Research by Kantar on sonic branding has revealed that it is a powerful marketing tool, enabling brands to achieve a 76% increase in brand power, a 138% boost in advertising effectiveness, and a 17% lift in ad recall.
“We’re excited to bring our sonic brand to life in a way that’s uniquely African. Amapiano and Afrobeats are not just musical genres; they are cultural movements. By collaborating with incredible talent like Sho Madjozi and Mayorkun, we’re creating a sound that connects emotionally with consumers while reinforcing trust and innovation in every transaction,” says Ahmed Abdel-Karim Hussein, Mastercard’s executive VP of Integrated Marketing and Communications for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Mastercard’s Africa anthems are crafted to connect with the continent’s young, music-loving audiences. They reinforce the position that Mastercard is more than just a payments brand; it’s a culturally resonant brand embedded in people’s everyday lives.
The Amapiano anthem Amazwe is produced by South African hitmaker Gemini Major and performed by Sho Madjozi alongside popular artists Mthunzi and Sfundo Ndimande, who deliver an uplifting track that radiates optimism. The eclectic performance emulates Mastercard’s progressive approach to digital payments and youth engagement across the continent.
“Collaborating with talented local artists and producers to fuse Mastercard’s sonic identity into a fresh Amapiano anthem was both fun and meaningful. The result is a track full of energy, rooted in the vibrant spirit of SA,” says Sho Madjozi.
Award-winning singer-songwriter Mayorkun brings his signature blend of Afropop and R&B sound to the Afrobeat anthem Wami. This dynamic and upbeat soundtrack captures Mastercard’s passion with energetic rhythms and lyrics.
Reinforcing Mastercard’s commitment to creativity and youth empowerment, Wami was produced by LeriQ, the acclaimed Nigerian producer who participated in the 2024 season of the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, demonstrating the programme’s impact in elevating local voices to international stages.
The Artist Accelerator supported emerging artists and creators with mentorship, digital tools, funding and platforms to grow their brands and amplify their impact.
“Having been part of the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, it’s exciting to continue the journey by collaborating with Mayorkun on this vibrant track. I am proud to keep representing Africa on the global stage through this Mastercard project,” says LeriQ, known for his genre-defining work with Burna Boy.
Stream Amazwe on YouTube Music, Spotify and Apple Music. Stream Wami on YouTube Music, Spotify and Apple Music now. Look out for the accompanying music videos and TikTok dance challenge.
