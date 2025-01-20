The festival also celebrates the centenary of SA Jazz doyen Jeremiah Morolong Moeketsi popularly known as Kippie Moeketsi. The Kippies Jazz Club opens its doors to host a NJHF stage dedicated to the “subtle and intricate nuances of jazz.”
Image: Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi
For its second iteration, the Newtown Jazz and Heritage Festival (NJHF) happening from January 24—25 strikes a historical and developmental chord.
Staged across five venues in the Newtown cultural precinct, this year’s event celebrates the 30 years of Niki’s Oasis Jazz Restaurant, a cornerstone of Joburg’s post-apartheid jazz scene.
Venue owner and key figure in the Joburg jazz scene Simnikiwe Sondlo says that “Niki’s Oasis has always been a home for emerging artists. That’s how it started and what it continues to be. It gives them space to come and rehearse, space to showcase their artistry, to make friends and network.”
The year Kujenga broke through
The festival also celebrates the centenary of SA Jazz doyen Jeremiah Morolong Moeketsi popularly known as Kippie Moeketsi. The Kippies Jazz Club opens its doors to host a NJHF stage dedicated to the “subtle and intricate nuances of jazz.”
Festival cofounder and head of The Best of SA Jazz advocacy group Simon Ndlovu says: “We are celebrating our heritage and the area, which was an epicentre of black excellence.”
Internationally acclaimed pianist and academic Nduduzo Makhathini, trailblazing young outfit iPhupho L’ka Biko, revered multi-instrumentalist Pops Mohamed and others make up the festival’s drawcard acts aimed at attracting larger mainstream audiences.
But the beating heart of the NJHF is, as Ndlovu says, to highlight artists who enjoy little of the dwindling media attention and performance opportunities at spaces showcasing jazz music in the country.
Fewer commercial and community radio stations include jazz music speciality shows on their rosters, and those that do feature a mix of international and SA jazz in the few hours that they air.
Venues willing to host jazz music in the city are few and ebbing by number. As a result, paying patrons are often presented with a rotation of familiar commercially viable acts repeatedly booked at a handful of venues.
Image: Arthur Dlamini
“Sometimes, when you are aware of what the issues are,” says Ndlovu, “it becomes difficult to look away if you have experienced how brilliant these people are and you’ve listened to their compositions. The music they are producing is incredible. This kind of festival hopefully shines a spotlight on the brilliance that is available in the country.”
Though historically significant as an incubator of SA’s creative sector, especially in theatre, music, visual art and dance, the Newtown precinct — the festival’s geographic and thematic home — is not as abundant in audience interest, financial investment or governmental support as it once was.
The 2014 departure of the Joy of Jazz Festival from Newtown to the Sandton Convention Centre, the prolonged exodus of arts education centres from the precinct and other factors have meant that Newtown is no longer the vibrant centre of Joburg’s creative sector. And though developmental for jazz artists and music, Sondlo’s business model has not always benefited her economically.
At times artists have turned to Niki’s for rehearsal space and a venue to host performances for Sondlo’s affordable and flexible rates.
Image: Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi
In the dimly lit restaurant that she opened with a loan first from her father and then from the now defunct Future Bank, Sondlo is dressed in a Thebe Magugu Heritage Dress and has lined her eyes with an iridescent turquoise.
She exudes a resolute hopefulness amid the conditions around her that might make future investment in Newtown financially unsavvy or foolhardy.
“Sponsors will decide to give you a different direction to what you’re focused on. I don’t know what made them move,” she reflects “but they moved. When spaces closed, people no longer came to Newtown. People moved from Newtown to new spaces and it hit us very hard.”
Her relationships with artists who have been the custody and lifeblood of Niki’s Oasis have sustained the NJHF through to its second iteration.
Some of the artists on this year’s line-up got their start at Niki’s and they were only too happy to contribute to the festival’s continued existence.
“I didn’t study for this,” Sondlo says, “libizo (it is a calling), to come, offer and give help.”
