The passion of the master-luthier is no small thing, I noted as I spent time with Gourdon during the live build at the Linder Auditorium on the Joburg leg of the tour.
Born in Nantes, France, in 1982, Gourdon has been working with stringed instruments since he was 10 years old.
“I grew up in a family of grounded people who had many interests, especially instruments,” he said when I asked about his early years. “My dad was a schoolteacher with a passion for making things with his hands,” he continued. I glimpsed a momentary insight into what makes this artisan tick.
This instinctive interest, supplemented by seemingly unlimited access to woodworking tools, resulted in a love of, and appreciation for, fine instruments which blossomed during his formative years.
Watching him carve and shape a piece of wood that would form part of the violin being built, I was taken by the intensity and care each sweep of the chisel elicited.
I was eager to understand what plays through his mind as he lovingly plies his craft, and later during our time together he shared how he empties his mind of all thoughts and matters of the day.
“You rely on your perception, and what you have made before,” he told me as a smile took form on his lips, “the wood speaks and tells you where we are going”.
Let the wood speak, master-luthier confides
Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra’s recent national tour a masterclass in collaboration and craftsmanship
Image: Supplied
Last week saw the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of world-renowned Ukrainian maestro Kirill Karabits, conclude a three-city national tour titled Rhythms of Hope with a sell-out performance in Cape Town City Hall.
The tour also sold out in Joburg and performed in Bloemfontein. And while taking in Capetonian pianist Leo Gevisser performing Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue is a must for any classical music aficionado, a key initiative of the tour took place offstage, and in the days leading up to each of the performances.
Internationally respected master-luthier (maker and repairer of stringed instruments) Antoine Gourdon, accompanied by colleagues Matilde Baulin and Alina Ehret, embarked on a live violin build at each location.
In addition to crafting a new violin, they also availed themselves to consult with local musicians and fellow makers of fine instruments, affecting minor instrument adjustments as needed.
“It is exciting for me to share my craft and engage with local SA musicians,” said Gourdon when I met up with him during the Johannesburg leg of the tour.
The trio are donating their time and the materials required for the build, such is their passion for the craft. Bearing in mind it takes upwards of 500 hours to build such a fine instrument, this is no small pledge on their part to enhance the orchestral landscape here in Mzansi.
On completion, the new violin will ultimately be donated to the orchestra, who will steward the instrument to ensure it is always in the hands of a deserving recipient.
Image: Ryan Enslin
At the Cape Town performance, the orchestra received a stand-in violin of the same calibre, which will be used until such time as the build — that will continue back in the UK — is complete.
This novel initiative was the brainchild of another Capetonian, Louise Lansdown, assistant head of strings at the Royal Northern College of Music and the Principal Viola of the Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra.
Lansdown has worked with Antoine in the UK for the last 12 years and was delighted when he expressed an interest in coming to SA during the tour.
“We have wonderful instrument makers here in SA,” said Lansdown, “there just aren’t enough with this level of expertise”. The initiative aims to build bridges in the local orchestral space, ones which have an enduring impact as our national orchestra delivers on their mandate to broaden and enhance the orchestral space in SA by using music as a unifying force.
Image: Ryan Enslin
Image: Ryan Enslin
The process of crafting a fine instrument is intuitive, I realised, a somewhat nuanced dance with the wood as the luthier births that which lies deep within its fibres.
This organic process results in an instrument which another artist, a musician, will incorporate into their practice and make glorious, inspiring music that delights both you and me.
“There is a very special bond between a musician and their instrument,” continued Gourdon, “and by applying my skills I can ensure they can use the instrument to deliver their best performance.”
And sharing his skill set here in SA he most certainly is, as our time together was cut short by a musician requesting assistance with a cello.
Instantly, the master-luthier was back at work. I made my way out of the Linder Auditorium complex to the sound of strings being tickled, and I too heard the wood speak.
What a joy to behold the intersection of collaboration and craftsmanship here in SA, in real time.
