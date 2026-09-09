Artists in action

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It’s time to look back and take stock with three current local art publications.

‘There’s Something I Must Tell You’ by Sue Williamson

Sue Williamson emerged as an artist in the 1970s, powerful in her anti-apartheid stance and in the urgent manner in which she explored the complexities of the South African milieu. She had worked as a journalist and her instinct was to look deep and document, to honour the “ordinary” and to excavate the story — or the testimony — behind every image.

There's Something I Must Tell You by Sue Williamson. Picture: (Supplied)

By the end of the 1980s, those stifling dog days at the end of apartheid, Williamson’s work was brimming with rage and sorrow. The killing of Matthew Goniwe, the smashing of District Six.

She foregrounded women’s stories and was always acutely aware of who speaks for whom and asked how one can work “to present their voice in a way that is authentic and genuine”. She produced a series of striking portraits of women, titled All Our Mothers, which included political figures such as Amina Cachalia, Winnie Mandela, Cheryl Carolus (when she was still in the UDF) and Helen Joseph. The famous series continues to this day.

Williamson is a versatile artist, working in video, mixed-media installation, photo etching, screen printing, and photography. A book on her 50-year practice, There’s Something I Must Tell You, was published late last year to coincide with her eponymous retrospective at the Iziko South African National Gallery.

One of the most arresting exhibitions featured in its pages is “Messages from the Moat”. It is no secret that the original coloniser of the Cape of Good Hope, the Dutch East India Company, traded in slaves. Williamson discovered the deeds of the transactions and conceived a dramatic installation of bottles etched with the name of an enslaved person, their birthplace, the buyer, the seller, and the price paid in rijksdollars. It is a startling, disturbing picture.

The book is a valuable record of the work of one of the country’s most important artists at the overlapping edges of art and activism.

‘A Natural History of the Studio’ by William Kentridge

A Natural History of the Studio by William Kentridge. Picture: (Supplied)

In Joburg last month, an eager crowd gathered at Love Books to listen to world-renowned artist William Kentridge. It was a rare opportunity to see and hear him, as he spends much of his time abroad or in his Houghton studio. He was discussing his book A Natural History of the Studio, which is based on a series of lectures he gave at Oxford.

In it he looks back to his childhood in Joburg, where he was raised in a secular Jewish home in a family that had changed its surname from Kantorovich to Kentridge. He notes that it wasn’t that Judaism was expunged, but that he was “bifurcated: the Jewishness circling the Englishness, or the Englishness circling the Jewishness”.

His father, the eminent barrister Sir Sydney Kentridge, would read chapters of English classics to the children after supper: Great Expectations, Pride and Prejudice.

He remembers idyllic picnics and the central presence in the house of the massive Shorter Oxford Dictionary. Years later he started drawing on the pages of dictionaries and encyclopaedias in an act, he says, of resistance to the weight of these words — a new thinking inscribed over the old.

Kentridge then takes us into his studio, which is his sanctuary and theatre, his laboratory and editing suite. He introduces us to his creative process and the prompts for many of his astounding productions. It is a rare and generous exploration of a profound artist’s mind’s eye.

‘We, the People: 30 Years of Art and Democracy in South Africa’ by Liese van der Watt

We, the People: 30 Years of Art and Democracy in South Africa by Liese van der Watt. Picture: (Supplied)

Both Kentridge and Williamson are featured in a sumptuous new collection titled We, the People: 30 Years of Art and Democracy in South Africa. It looks at more than 70 artists and dozens of their works, compiled by distinguished art historian Liese van der Watt.

She divides the book into four sections: “To belong”, “To protest”, “To care”, and “To be heard”. It is a rousing reminder that democracy is not something we have and own, or something static. Instead it is something we need to do continuously.

The pages blaze with images: the performance artist Steven Cohen in his famous chandelier tutu teetering among the ruins of a squatter camp, the densely embroidered Keiskamma Altarpiece by the Keiskamma Art Project, the luminous tones of Walter Meyer’s dorps.

This important book constitutes the annals of 30 years of our democracy, and the intense, inventive art that helped shape it.

Wanted