Johannesburg’s Hyde Park Corner played host to a literary affair of rare elegance as Dr Kopano Matlwa, author, doctor, mother, and one of SA’s most incisive contemporary voices, unveiled her fourth novel, Bosadi, to an audience that shimmered almost as brightly as the prose itself.
Curated with signature flair by Zebra Square, the evening was anything but ordinary. Think fine wines and finer conversation, the air thick with anticipation and admiration, and a guest list that read like a who’s who of SA’s cultural and creative vanguard. Among them: the effortlessly chic Didi Mogashoa, Dr Matlwa’s aunt, business coach, mindfulness practitioner, and walking embodiment of Chanel poise.
If anyone could redefine what it means to balance brilliance and grace, it’s Dr Matlwa. Her literary journey began with Coconut, written at the age of just 21, a novel that didn’t just capture a generation but redefined what it meant to be young, black and navigating identity in post-apartheid SA. Since then, she has become both a literary powerhouse and a global health leader, serving on the Gates Foundation board and advocating fiercely for equity in healthcare, all while raising three children.
Dr Kopano Matlwa writes, rewrites and reclaims womanhood
The inimitable author returns to fiction with ‘Bosadi’, a haunting novel that examines love, identity and the cost of being seen
Image: Tiago Croucamp
Karabo Lediga’s ‘Sabbatical’ crosses lines and borders
Image: Tiago Croucamp
Image: Tiago Croucamp
Now, with Bosadi, Matlwa returns to fiction with her most haunting and human work yet. The novel follows Naledi, a woman quietly unravelling inside the walls of a marriage gone sour, and Aunty, the Zimbabwean domestic worker who bears witness to her pain. Told in alternating voices, Bosadi examines love, loss, womanhood, and the impossible expectations placed on black women in a world that insists on forgetting them.
Matlwa’s prose, lyrical yet laced with truth, doesn’t flinch. Instead, it asks the unaskable: What happens when the life you prayed for becomes the cage you can’t escape?
The event felt less like a book launch and more like a homecoming, a celebration of words, resilience and womanhood. And if the evening proved anything, it’s that Dr Matlwa continues to write not just for the moment, but for the ages.
Bosadi is available through Jacana Publishers and Exclusive Books nationwide.
