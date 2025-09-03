An image from Inside Pompeii by Luigi Spina
The vertiginous effect of Pompeii is in full evidence in Luigi Spina’s Inside Pompeii (Thames & Hudson), a beautifully immersive journey through one of antiquity’s most compelling cities.

Filled with images shot on his Hasselblad in natural light, the book is a chance to wander through Pompeii’s nine districts — many inaccessible to the public — as though one were a contemporary of those far-off people.

Spina’s approach highlights the lyrical contrast between grand architecture and intimate spaces. Pore over elegant peristyles, mosaic floors, frescoed walls, column fragments, and intimate garden courtyards. He captures subtle textures, cracks, and weathered surfaces layered alongside vibrant wall paintings. Each frame communicates the ancient city’s “soul”, allowing glimpses of life frozen in time.

Complementing the visuals is a thoughtful essay by Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, along with meditations on its history, architecture, and natural beauty.

