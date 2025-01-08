Classics, now and then
Joburg’s literary culture has roots that run deeper than many of the mine shafts that birthed this place. Independent bookshops wove themselves into the city’s very fabric for decades, resiliently enduring social and economic shifts. Take Collector’s Treasury, secreted in the Maboneng precinct. This labyrinthine store, the largest second-hand bookshop in Africa, houses more than 2-million items spread over five floors.
Think of it as nirvana for bibliophiles and history buffs. From rare first editions to books covering Greek and Roman classics, philosophy, motoring, World War 2, fashion and photography, there are stories for days among the myriad passageways. I found a rather interesting book documenting the evolution of men’s fashion in the 20th century, which now takes pride of place on my home coffee table.
Collector’s Treasury also stocks a few antique items and a large collection of vinyls, including an Elvis and Janice vinyl, made in SA back in the day.
Similarly, Xarra Books in Midrand has carved out its niche by championing African authors and narratives. Founded by Dr Khanyiso Mguni and June Josephs-Langa, Xarra sees Africa as more than just a continent, but as a world that encompasses the African diaspora. In so doing, it showcases the biographies, life stories, lifestyles, African history and literature classics, food and travel that make up this dynamic and evolving space.
Xarra has become a bastion for literature that celebrates African identity. Its shelves are lined with works that challenge stereotypes and inspire conversation about the continent’s future.
These bookshops are not just relics of the past but living entities that adapt to serve their communities. They reveal an inherent truth about Joburg, a city constantly reimagining itself while remaining grounded in its roots.
Joburg’s bookish soul
In this bustling city, Ryan Enslin discovers spaces offering a refreshing pause and a glimpse into the soul of a place that values stories
Image: Ryan Enslin
Joburg is an interesting place, one that incessantly demands you look a little deeper (often a lot deeper) to find the truly remarkable things that give our city its character. We have no mountain by which to navigate her vast street network, nor do we have jaw-dropping seascapes around every corner to take our breath away. Although, the infamous Joburg pothole has, all too often, taken my breath away.
Driven by an enduring curiosity to better understand the place I call home, I recently stumbled on something rather special. Amid the bustle of this always-evolving, migrant city lies an unexpected treasure trove: Joburg’s independent bookshops.
These havens for the written word are more than places to buy books; they are institutions that have morphed into cultural landmarks, reflecting the city’s resilience, creativity and love for literature. As the world marches ever-forward, tuned-in to e-readers, apps and algorithms, Joburg’s independent bookshops embody a deeply rooted, hard-earned identity. And in so doing, tap into something deeply human and irreplaceable. The good old book.
Through the looking glass
Classics, now and then
Joburg’s literary culture has roots that run deeper than many of the mine shafts that birthed this place. Independent bookshops wove themselves into the city’s very fabric for decades, resiliently enduring social and economic shifts. Take Collector’s Treasury, secreted in the Maboneng precinct. This labyrinthine store, the largest second-hand bookshop in Africa, houses more than 2-million items spread over five floors.
Think of it as nirvana for bibliophiles and history buffs. From rare first editions to books covering Greek and Roman classics, philosophy, motoring, World War 2, fashion and photography, there are stories for days among the myriad passageways. I found a rather interesting book documenting the evolution of men’s fashion in the 20th century, which now takes pride of place on my home coffee table.
Collector’s Treasury also stocks a few antique items and a large collection of vinyls, including an Elvis and Janice vinyl, made in SA back in the day.
Similarly, Xarra Books in Midrand has carved out its niche by championing African authors and narratives. Founded by Dr Khanyiso Mguni and June Josephs-Langa, Xarra sees Africa as more than just a continent, but as a world that encompasses the African diaspora. In so doing, it showcases the biographies, life stories, lifestyles, African history and literature classics, food and travel that make up this dynamic and evolving space.
Xarra has become a bastion for literature that celebrates African identity. Its shelves are lined with works that challenge stereotypes and inspire conversation about the continent’s future.
These bookshops are not just relics of the past but living entities that adapt to serve their communities. They reveal an inherent truth about Joburg, a city constantly reimagining itself while remaining grounded in its roots.
Image: Ryan Enslin
A curated experience
No two bookshops in Joburg are alike, and herein lies their strength. Love Books, nestled in the heart of the historic suburb of Melville, offers an intimate boutique experience. Its shelves are carefully curated and exude warmth, inviting visitors to linger, explore and discover their next literary adventure. Regular book launches and author-based discussions turn Love Books into a vibrant meeting point for Joburg’s literary minds.
Meanwhile, Bridge Books, with branches in downtown Joburg and in the suburb of Linden, also stands out for its commitment to African literature. Beyond its collection, Bridge Books fosters a unique connection to the booksellers of the CBD, through the Underground Booksellers Walking Tour.
Discover the vibrant inner city through the lens of its stories, and those who sell them. Enjoy a leisurely stroll across town as you discover the home of more than 70 booksellers, from importers of Nigerian religious books, sidewalk vendors, academic books and a spaza shop selling nappies and books too.
Each of these bookshops reflects a unique aspect of Joburg’s identity, drawing readers into the city’s multifaceted narrative.
Image: Ryan Enslin
Navigating a digital world
In the age of Kindles and audiobooks, you might expect independent bookshops to struggle. Yet many in Joburg have found ways to thrive.
Bookshops such as Love Books and Bridge Books create tactile experiences that e-readers cannot replicate. The simple joy of flipping through pages, the serendipity of stumbling on an unexpected title, and the personal recommendations from knowledgeable staff are irreplaceable aspects of in-person book browsing.
Joburg’s bookshops have also embraced their role as community hubs. They host workshops, poetry readings and even book clubs, creating spaces for human connection in an increasingly digitised world. By emphasising the sensory and social aspects of reading, these bookshops remind us why print still matters.
Interestingly, some have also leant into the digital world, albeit in unexpected ways. Bridge Books, for example, has begun piloting initiatives to distribute e-books by African authors, ensuring these voices reach global audiences. This hybrid approach demonstrates that embracing technology doesn’t have to mean abandoning tradition.
Upon reflection
What does the continued survival of independent bookshops reveal about Joburg and her people, I wonder. Perhaps it’s that this city, so often associated with rapid growth and urban sprawl, still values spaces that slow us down and invite reflection. They speak to a people who cherish their stories and seek to share them with the world.
If only we could get a grip on those potholes.
You might also like....
The stories we tell
Climate fiction entertains as it asks us to reflect on our actions
Say it with flowers