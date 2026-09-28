Summer’s serenade: The October culture guide

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A still from director Robyn Phillips' short film 'Seasons of Longing', which will be on show during the Joburg Underground Film Festival 2026. Picture:

Film

Joburg Underground Film Festival

The Joburg Underground Film Festival is showing experimental, radical and unorthodox cinema from across the world, spanning Super 8mm and found archival photographs to GTA gameplay captures, printed digital stills annotated by hand and stop-motion animation.

Dates: October 4, 10 & 11

Venue: The Bioscope, 44 Stanley, Joburg

Tickets: R104.50

thebioscope.co.za/joburg-underground/

Art

Collation 5 | Between Ghosts and Shadows

William Kentridge's The Centre for the Less Good Idea returns with Between Ghosts & Shadows, a three-day programme of experimental work. Picture: (Zivanai Matangi)

The Centre for the Less Good Idea presents a new programme this month: “Between Ghosts & Shadows”. The three-day mini-festival features exhibitions, installations, a pop-up market and performances in which artists and collaborators explore new short forms, as well as the idea of a perpetual performance, conceptualised through filmed, projected shadows.

Dates: October 15-17

Venue: The Centre for the Less Good Idea, Maboneng, Joburg

Tickets: To be confirmed

lessgoodidea.com

Don’t miss:

Karel Nel’s “Translucent Worlds” exhibition at Everard Read Joburg until November 19

Hylton Nel’s “This Plate Is What I Have To Say” solo show at Stevenson, Cape Town, until October 3

Mikhael Subotzky’s “A Johannesburg Landscape” (or “Thirteen Tons Settled to Brick”) at Goodman Gallery Joburg until October 31

“What We Do Not See” at Wits Art Museum, until October 24, featuring works by David Goldblatt, Gulshan Khan, Jabulani Dhlamini, Jo Ractliffe, Jodi Bieber, Mark Lewis, Lindokuhle Sobekwa, Madoda Mkhobeni, Sabelo Mlangeni & Tshepiso Mazibuko

Thirza Schaap’s “After The Tide” solo show at Berman Contemporary in Cape Town until November 28

“Reverse Futures” at JCAF, Joburg (by appointment only), until December 5, featuring Etel Adnan, Cave_bureau, Kate Crawford and Vladan Joler, Paula Gaetano Adi, Kamil Adam Hassim, Traci Kwaai, Ernest Mancoba, Georgia Munnik & Yinka Shonibare

Theatre

‘The Agents’

Kyla Davis, Lisa Derryn Overy and Roberto Pombo star in the sharply satirical 'The Agents'. Picture: (Webtickets)

In this outrageously funny satire, Venter, Linda and Brenda are a trio of devious estate agents who will do anything for a sale. Taking aim at everyone from slick property influencers to clueless home buyers and neighbourhood watch groups, the production casts a baleful eye on the cut-throat world of property development, gentrification, luxury-estate living and the capitalist dream itself. Written and performed by Kyla Davis, Lisa Derryn Overy and Roberto Pombo, The Agents is directed by physical theatre legend Toni Morkel.

Dates: October 20-31

Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton, Joburg

Tickets: R180-R220

webtickets.co.za

‘Prima Facie’

Danica De La Rey Jones in ‘Prima Facie’. Picture: (Quaid Jones )

Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie, an Olivier- and Tony Award-winning play directed by Neil Coppen, stars Danica De La Rey Jones as Tessa, a brilliant young barrister forced to confront the patriarchal power of the law when her world is turned upside down.

Dates: Until October 4

Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets: R140-R220

webtickets.co.za

‘The Breasts of Tiresias’

Part of The Market Theatre’s inaugural Queer Festival, The Breasts of Tiresias runs from October 15 to 25. Picture: (Market Theatre)

Michael is a trans man obsessed with the Greek prophet Tiresias, who is cursed by the gods to change sex every seven years. To Michael, this isn’t a curse: he prays for the same fate, but the gods won’t listen. The production, directed by Malcolm Purkey, stars Gerard Bester and Sandi Dlangalala, with live music created by Carlo Mombelli. Some of the performances form part of The Market Theatre’s inaugural Queer Festival (October 21-25).

Dates: October 15-25

Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets: R110-R220

webtickets.co.za

Dance

‘Carmen’

Joburg Ballet dancers Latoya Mokoena and Mario Gaglione perform in 'Carmen: The Ballet'. (Lauge Sorensen)

Veronica Paeper’s staging of the ballet classic Carmen forms part of Joburg Ballet’s 25th anniversary season. Set to Georges Bizet’s unforgettable score, it follows the fiery, free-spirited Carmen and her dangerous descent into a world of obsession and betrayal.

Dates: Until October 4

Venue: Joburg Theatre

Tickets: R250-R800

webtickets.co.za

Fairs & festivals

Roedean Art Fair

The Roedean Art Fair brings emerging and established artists together with new creative spaces and student work. Picture: (Roedean Art Fair)

The 2026 Roedean Art Fair presents emerging and established artists and new creative spaces, alongside exceptional student work. At the various booths and exhibitions, limited edition prints will be for sale by artists such as Mary Sibande; photography by Thero Mankepe will be on show; and Maps Maponyane will do a collector’s art walk.

Dates: October 1-3

Venue: Roedean School, Joburg

Tickets: From R50

quicket.co.za

Glenshiel Christmas Fair

The Glenshiel Christmas Fair raises funds to support vital healthcare and first aid initiatives across the country. (Glenshiel)

Held, as always, in the lovely Glenshiel gardens, this year’s fair will have over 90 booths selling fashion, jewellery, home décor and beauty products, as well as food vendors and lots of bubbly. Ticket sales support the Order of St John’s community work. Preview evening on the 28th.

Dates: October 28 - November 1

Venue: Glenshiel Estate, Westcliff, Joburg

Tickets: From R150

glenshiel.org.za/tickets/

Music

Biennale Musica 2026

The 70th International Festival of Contemporary Music is directed by Caterina Barbieri and features a fascinating collection of international soloists and ensembles.

Dates: October 10-24

Venues: Across Venice

Tickets: To be confirmed

labiennale.org/en/music/2026

Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees

The Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees 2026 offers something for every theatre lover, even those who prefer their performances in English. Among the English pieces on show are Brett Bailey’s reinterpretation of Goethe’s Faust II, Alan Committie’s retelling of An Iliad and a multi-role performance by Carlo Daniels in I, Lord Hamlet, which transports Shakespeare’s prince to the Cape Flats. And remember to check out the authors’ talks.

Dates: October 3-11

Venue: 37 Ryneveld St, Stellenbosch

Tickets: Various prices

quicket.co.za / woordfees.co.za

Opera

‘Don Giovanni’

Mozart’s notorious seducer takes centre stage in Opera UCT’s Don Giovanni at The Baxter. Picture: (Opera UCT)

Mozart’s Don Giovanni seduces and deceives women without conscience. But when one of his conquests results in a murder, a sinister force is unleashed. The production is staged by French-American director Talia Stern, with designs by Allegra Bernacchioni. The Opera UCT cast and chorus, joined by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, are conducted by Peggy Wu and Jeremy Silver.

Dates: October 22-25

Venue: The Baxter, Cape Town

Tickets: R180-R550

webtickets.co.za

Wanted