GIFTED | The art of becoming

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Julia Buchanan is an art curator, the founder of Art School Africa and the curator of Magugu House. Picture:

Julia Buchanan has built a career around making the art world more sustainable for those who work in it and more accessible to those who are on the outside looking in. After studying fine art at Michaelis School of Fine Art, followed by postgraduate studies in entrepreneurship, she cut her teeth at Zeitz Mocaa before its opening and was part of the early team at Norval Foundation. An executive master’s in cultural leadership at the Royal Academy of Arts in London followed.

She is also the founder of Art School Africa, a nonprofit supporting emerging art practitioners in building sustainable careers, and co-founder of Buchanan & Co, an art-advisory and curatorial practice.

Most recently, Buchanan has been collaborating with Thebe Magugu as curator of the exhibition programme at Magugu House in Cape Town, and she is eight months into a rather more personal undertaking: motherhood.

At Magugu House, Buchanan explores the intersection of fashion, art, research and collecting. Picture: (Supplied)

Where do we find you creatively and emotionally?

Creatively, it really depends on the projects we’re working on. We’re starting our programming for the Cape Town Art Fair, so I’m looking at the conversations people are having, both locally and internationally, and what feels interesting. I also recently went to the Karoo Winter Wool Festival and found it incredibly inspiring. Materiality is such an important part of art, and fibre artists are having a real moment, so I’ve found myself thinking a lot about process and materials.

Emotionally, I have an eight-month-old baby, so that has been transformative. feel as though this is a year of becoming for me — becoming a new version of myself. It feels like a very exciting transition.

If money were no object, what would your dream art buy be?

A work by Zanele Muholi. I love Smangaliso Ngwenya’s work too. I think what he is doing is extraordinary. I also recently met a Sudanese artist called Reem Aljeally whose work really excites me.

'Dream In A Green Pool' (2025) by Reem Aljeally and 'The Sails, Durban 2019' by Zanele Muholi. Picture: (Supplied)

What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?

There are different layers to it. Through Art School Africa, it is incredibly rewarding to see the tangible impact our work can have on emerging artists. Someone might attend one of our workshops or exhibit with us, and then you see them go on to show with galleries or at art fairs.

At Magugu House, I love bringing new audiences into the space. Many of the artists we show have significant international careers, so having people encounter their work here in South Africa is incredibly exciting. And I love introducing new collectors to art. I want people to understand that collecting doesn’t have to begin with something wildly expensive. You can start small.

As curator of Magugu House, Julia Buchanan brings new audiences into dialogue with contemporary art. Picture: (Supplied)

What excites you about Magugu House?

The exhibitions sit at this really interesting intersection between a commercial gallery and an institutional space. We’re showing artists such as Zanele Muholi, Zizipho Poswa, and Mary Sibande, so there is a very strong educational component, while the works are also available to acquire.

Each exhibition coincides with the collection Thebe is launching, and because his practice is so deeply rooted in research, the thinking behind the fashion can extend into the exhibition.

Our current show, “Foreign Familiar”, looks at traditions and objects introduced during the colonial period and how they have since been reinterpreted. Mary [Sibande] and Thebe have collaborated on a sculpture, High Tea with Sophie at Magugu House, featuring Mary’s avatar Sophie.

What is your favourite city in the world?

Cape Town, for sure.

Publik Wine Bar in Cape Town. Picture: (Supplied)

Give us one address from your secret Cape Town book.

My husband and I are surfers, so we love heading up the coastline to somewhere like Elands Bay, where nature is abundant and there’s almost nothing to do. In Cape Town itself, we love simple, casual places. Publik Wine Bar is a favourite.

The last travel destination that really knocked your socks off?

Marrakesh. Art School Africa has a partnership with the Harvard University Center for African Studies and each year we have two or three interns doing on-the-ground research. Last year that took us to Marrakesh. The craftsmanship is extraordinary — it is everywhere you look.

A trip to Marrakesh left Julia Buchanan inspired by the craftsmanship found throughout the city. Picture: (Supplied)

What is the best gift you’ve received recently?

My husband gave me a beautiful bracelet by Anna Rosholt after Isabella Rose was born.

What is one misconception about working in the arts that you would like to kill off?

That you can’t make a viable career in art. People often don’t realise how many avenues there are. More broadly, I think there is a misconception about the value of art itself. There can be a disconnect between the corporate world and the art industry, and people don’t always recognise what a sophisticated and properly functioning art ecosystem South Africa has. Our artists are doing incredibly well internationally.

The Foreign Familiar exhibition at Magugu House in Cape Town. Picture: (Supplied)

What is the one indulgence you would never forgo?

Coffee! On a deeper level, I would never want to give up making time to enrich myself. You have to carve out time to read interesting things, visit exhibitions, and keep yourself stimulated. You need to fill your own cup in order to give to other people.

What does your perfect Sunday morning look like?

Heading to the ocean with my husband and Isabella Rose, finding a beautiful little café, and having a pastry and a coffee. We might go to Olympia Bakery [in Kalk Bay] and then spend the morning by the sea. That would be pretty perfect.

From the September issue of Wanted, 2026.