Beyond art month

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Somewhere between the grant application, the unanswered email, the empty building, the delayed payment and the boardroom where everyone agrees that creativity matters, South Africa’s creative economy loses force.

I have started to think that this loss is easiest to miss because it rarely announces itself as collapse. A theatre maker has an audience but not the evidence a funder recognises. A city owns streets, lights, bridges and buildings, but not always the trust that makes people use them. A musician carries value through sound, fashion, performance and rights while the support around her still asks which single box she belongs in.

That is where the silo begins; not as a diagram, but as a missed handover. It is why the Creative Futures Africa Summit, convened last year in Johannesburg by Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) and Jozi My Jozi (JMJ), alongside key strategic partners, has stayed with me. With its next gathering approaching in September, the question is no longer whether Africa has creative potential. It is what we are building to carry it.

The numbers expose the gap. The South African Cultural Observatory’s 2022 mapping study measured the country’s cultural and creative industries at R161bn, close to 3% of GDP. Across the continent, AfCFTA opens a market of 1.3-billion people with a combined GDP of $3.4-trillion. The International Finance Corporation estimates that every dollar invested in creative industries can generate $2.50 in wider economic output.

The Creative Futures Africa Summit, taking place from September 16-18, asks what systems are needed to carry Africa’s growing creative potential. Picture: (Creative Futures Africa Summit)

Yet figures only take me so far. The creative economy becomes real in the spaces where people are trying to make a life from it: in a rehearsal room waiting for money, a community hall being turned into a cinema, and a Johannesburg street temporarily returned to pedestrians. The system is visible most clearly where someone has to make it work.

The promise is not what unsettles me. It is how easily value still leaks between the people making the work and the structures meant to support it.

One department understands funding but not distribution. One city agency controls space but not culture. One artist holds audience trust but lacks the paperwork that makes it legible. The cost appears in ordinary delays: crews waiting to be paid, festivals shrinking, producers carrying debt, buildings decaying while permissions move.

Hundreds of South African film and TV professionals protested outside Parliament in Cape Town earlier this year after stalled rebates from the DTIC's Incentive Programme. Picture: (Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers)

Rae Human knows that cost in the body. Speaking from Suurbraak, she described filmmakers leaving Cape Town, tired of “the dysfunction within the film industry” and its “over-reliance on erratic government funds”. Working with government, she said, can become a process that “takes the wind out of your sails”.

Her answer was not withdrawal. With colleagues, she helped build the Roots Film Festival, a peri-urban and rural platform using local films to rebuild cinema culture from the ground up. Its screenings open conversations around gangsterism, femicide, food gardens, young people and land. Film is not kept inside film. It becomes a way to gather people around pressures that refuse a single mandate.

In Sedibeng, Mammatli Thakhuli-Nzuza arrived at a related answer by looking backwards as much as forwards. Her creative industries marketing stockvel adapts the rotational stokvel, the community savings practice many South Africans know from home, and places it inside theatre and dance. “It’s really a great indigenous economic model,” she told me.

Six independent producers enter a cycle. Each takes a turn to stage work. The others contribute money, sell tickets, bring audiences and share responsibility for the room being full. Mammatli calls it “community-based self-driven audience development.” What interests me is the transfer taking place: individual networks become communal infrastructure.

This is not a quaint alternative to formal finance. It is evidence that artists are already designing ways for money, audience and labour to move together, often faster than the systems surrounding them.

The visible project is rarely where the real difficulty sits. Before it come the permissions, budgets, relationships, evidence and language that allow creative value to travel. That work is often mistaken for administration. In reality, it is infrastructure.

Attendees at BASA's Debut Programme, one example of how the organisation works to translate cultural value into business. Picture: (Debut Programme)

BASA operates precisely in this space, where cultural value must become intelligible to business without being flattened into a sales pitch. Its grants, programmes, investment-readiness work and advocacy begin from a practical understanding: the creative act is not enough if nothing around it can hold. A budget, a partner, a proposal and a way to speak about value are not distractions from creativity. They help it endure.

But the translation cannot run only one way. Business also has to learn what it is receiving: not decoration or goodwill, but cultural intelligence, public meaning, innovation and social trust.

Multidisciplinary artist Amogelang Pila Dithale makes that surrounding structure visible from the artist’s side. She describes funding not as a single application but as “different layers of engagement”. A summit, an open call, a previous collaboration and a proof of concept can all feed into a relationship built slowly enough to become trust. Through BASA platforms, she has not simply moved through programmes as a beneficiary. She has learnt how to stand inside the system with greater confidence, and to help others navigate it.

That matters because the artist is also doing translation work, turning practice into language, language into confidence, and confidence into partnership. If she must do all of it alone, the silo has merely changed shape. It has moved inside her workload.

Jozi My Jozi's Main Street Sundays were inspired by the popular Bree Street Sundays in Cape Town. Picture: (Maya Bogaert/Daily Maverick)

JMJ works at another handover, where civic repair, public trust and creative life have to meet in the same street. In Johannesburg, this becomes physical before it becomes symbolic. The city does not need another theory of vibrancy. It needs pavements people will use, buildings that can hold learning and trade, and streets where families can linger without first negotiating fear.

JMJ’s Main Street Sundays initiative makes that visible by doing something deceptively simple: closing part of the CBD to cars and opening it to walkers, cyclists, children, food, music and encounter. Yet openness is the last thing to appear. Before it comes permissions, safety plans, cleaning, partners and the slower work of persuading people that the street can be more than a route through anxiety.

Read alongside Inner City Gateways and the larger 44 Main Street renewal, it makes a broader argument. Culture cannot repair a city while the city remains organised against gathering. Creative energy needs civic conditions capable of receiving it.

This is what I hope the next Creative Futures Africa Summit, scheduled for September 16 to 18, pushes further. Last year’s gathering named the gaps. This one arrives with a harder task: to show what has moved.

Which partnerships became working prototypes? Which artists became easier to invest in without becoming less themselves? Which city experiments began to repeat? Which ideas crossed the distance between policy, capital and practice?

Potential is too easy a word for a sector that has been proving itself in public for years. What interests me now is passage: from spark to structure, from isolated brilliance to shared machinery, from admiration to the systems that allow value to keep travelling.

Somewhere between the artist, the funder, the city, the audience and the institution, the handover still fails too often. September offers another room in which to examine why. The measure of its success will be what leaves that room connected.

Wanted