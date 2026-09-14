Dr Wamuwi Mbao | The airport waiting game

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

To find yourself at an international airport, passport, boarding pass, and neck pillow clutched to your bosom, is to be subjected to an unusually cruel and entirely voluntary form of endurance sport. Thrown in among an unending tide of competitive freestyle coughers, anxious people with their suitcases mummified in a small country’s yearly allocation of clingwrap, and (inevitably) the Algerian hacky sack first team, you can’t escape the sense that you’re being punished for wanting to leave home.

In the space of a week, I found myself transiting through Istanbul’s airport twice, on my way to and from Amsterdam, and the experience reinforced that we’re doing something wrong. There is something deeply unconscionable about spaces designed with cynicism as their primary human emotion.

I’m not singling out Türkiye here: all airports reflect the same design ethos, no matter how swoopy and supposedly people-centred they are. Fundamentally, an airport is a machine for transporting people from one place to another, but the operating principle of all airports is that humans cannot be trusted (there is some merit to this suspicion). Thus every new stranger in the febrile transit-favela must be surveilled and made to feel unwanted.

The airport understands itself to be a terrible, dispiriting place. This is why the economic model that blankets the enterprise is premised on buying yourself out of collective misery. We’ve institutionalised the notion that sanctuary is available to those prepared to pay for a place higher up the value chain: that’s what all the onyx lounges and platinum-member hospitality suites are about.

Perverse minds have thought long and hard about how best to engineer that sense of relief you feel as you realise that all those tiers you pay for throughout the year have earned you the opportunity to put a glass wall between you and the poor sod with the gold-level card, who must slum it out there with the frenzied hordes and their disturbing phlegmy expectorations.

Istanbul Airport becomes a case study in the commercial sameness of contemporary airport design. Picture: (Supplied)

Istanbul’s airport is massive, and once you’ve fought your way through the overcrowded cattle chutes and explained your comings and goings to a Checkpoint Charlie stranger, you find yourself in an embarrassing facsimile of a bazaar, brightly lit and sterile and resembling nothing so much as a mall you can’t leave.

From every direction, you meet signs that you are not the consumer the place was designed for. A #SaltBae steak house (proof that when you laugh at something too long it stops being funny) abuts a jewellery souq, and both these august locations face a sordid mercantile esplanade for the desperate traveller who requires extra athleisurewear/their body weight in chocolate/sim cards to keep them in contact with the people they’re fleeing from.

Being confined to an international waiting room gave me pause to reflect on how lazily thought-out our public spaces are. Even the occasional traveller can hardly fail to notice that all airports are styled in the same bland vernacular — their aim is to appear like a nowhere-land, and in this, most of them succeed. They could be anywhere.

But while there’s obviously some commercial merit to hiding all your interrogation chambers behind the same veneer, there is no reason at all why the public space in an airport can’t be comfortable to inhabit. After all, it’s a public infrastructure that everyone there has paid to access.

Could there be an alternative to the prevailing wisdom that the best gateway to our countries is a mean-spirited mall?

It’s not that airports themselves are ugly: but even the prettiest ones (think Madrid’s bamboo-ceilinged Barajas Terminal 4, or Wellington’s copper-clad sculptural aerodrome) are still inevitably showrooms for the kind of brainless retail “luxury” airport operators wrongheadedly imagine every traveller to be seeking out.

Forum Groningen offers a different model for public space, combining museums, exhibitions, screening rooms, libraries and places to gather. Picture: (Supplied)

While I was in the Netherlands (sorry if this is getting a bit ‘My vakansie’), I had the pleasure of roaming through Forum Groningen, a thrilling public building in the heart of the city. It’s a tower full of wonderful amenities — museums, art exhibitions, screening rooms, places for children to expend their energy, and lovely corners to park off with a book. It’s designed with natural light and shadow in mind, so it doesn’t feel like you’re in a never-ending Canal Walk. In short, it’s a lovely model for what public space can be, and an instructive lesson that there can be other forms of non-house things: not everything has to be a shop.

Of course, airports are governed by their function, but that pertains to the peripheral stuff. Once you’ve got people in the place, why should you subject them to more of the same witless consumerism they will enjoy wherever they happen to alight? Why not give them something else?

How about having art in all those vast voided spaces where people can look at it? Thought-provoking fast art for you to see as you whizz by on the travelator? Exhibits you can trawl through while you wait to be taken up into the air? Art is stimulating, and there’s no reason why it couldn’t be a simple, effective antidote to the enervations of air transit.

Of course, when you suggest placing art in public in this way, too often what follows is banality. Art by committee often assumes that the public are too simple-minded to process David Goldblatt or Lady Skollie as they wait for their boarding call. It would need a committed effort to envision without the comfort of cliché.

But the effort required isn’t reason not to do it. We as humans are too often the architects of our own cages. How about we have a say in what goes on the walls?

From the September issue of Wanted, 2026.