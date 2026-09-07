A feast for the senses: September’s cultural highlights

Art
Cape Town Photography Festival
The 2026 Cape Town Photography Festival examines photography’s increasingly contested status as a teller of truth in a world where images are so easily manipulated and recontextualised.
Dates: September 3-26
Venues: Across Cape Town
Tickets: Some events are free, others from R50
Sasol New Signatures
The Sasol New Signatures Art Competition, the longest-running competition of its kind in the country, offers emerging artists a platform to showcase their talent. A total of 123 artworks have been selected for the 2026 exhibition, with the winner announced on September 4 and the exhibition opening to the public on September 10.
Dates: September 10 to November 8
Venue: Pretoria Art Museum
Don’t miss:
- Hylton Nel’s “This Plate Is What I Have To Say” solo show at Stevenson, Cape Town, until October 3
- Mikhael Subotzky’s “A Johannesburg Landscape” (or “Thirteen Tons Settled to Brick”) at Goodman Gallery Joburg until October 31
- Ayobola Kekere-Ekun’s “Terrains of Memory” at AVA Cape Town until September 17
- Karel Nel’s “Translucent Worlds” at Everard Read Joburg from September 2 to November 19, along with Atang Tshikare’s “Mowa”, Sasha Hartslief’s “The Quiet Hour” and Lorienne Lotz’s “Uncommon Sense” (all until September 19)
- MJ Turpin’s “Between Memory and the Material” exhibition at David Krut Arts, Joburg, until September 30
- Thirza Schaap’s “After The Tide” solo exhibition at Berman Contemporary, Cape Town, until September 26
- “Reverse Futures” at JCAF, Joburg (by appointment only), until December 5, featuring Etel Adnan, Cave_bureau, Kate Crawford and Vladan Joler, Paula Gaetano Adi, Kamil Adam Hassim, Traci Kwaai, Ernest Mancoba, Georgia Munnik & Yinka Shonibare
Theatre
Art
What is art, and what makes art good? This debate strains Serge, Marc and Yvan’s friendship to the breaking point when Serge buys a large, expensive painting. What begins as a disagreement about a work’s value soon becomes a deeper conflict. Art, a razor-sharp comedy written by Yasmina Reza, one of the most celebrated contemporary French playwrights, has received numerous accolades, including the Laurence Olivier Award and the Tony Award for Best New Play. The award-winning SA production is directed and designed by Marthinus Basson and stars Wessel Pretorius, Ludwig Binge and Wilhelm van der Walt.
Dates: September 1-12
Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town
Tickets: R190-R220
Prima Facie
Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie, an Olivier- and Tony Award-winning play under the direction of Neil Coppen, is opening in Gauteng. Danica De La Rey Jones plays Tessa, a brilliant young barrister forced to confront the patriarchal power of the law when her world is turned upside down.
Dates: September 17 to October 4
Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg
Tickets: R140-R220
The Fifth Step
The multi-award-winning Albert Pretorius and Lyle October star in The Fifth Step, a critically acclaimed and subversively funny new play by David Ireland. After years in the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous, James becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka, and they build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences. But as Luka approaches step five — the moment of confession — dangerous truths emerge. Directed by Charmaine Weir-Smith.
Dates: September 3-26
Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town
Tickets: R150-R280
Dance
Carmen
Veronica Paeper’s ballet classic, Carmen, is being staged as part of Joburg Ballet’s 25th anniversary season. Set to Georges Bizet’s unforgettable score, Carmen follows the fiery, free-spirited Carmen and her dangerous descent into a world of desire, obsession and betrayal.
Dates: September 25 to October 4
Venue: Joburg Theatre
Tickets: R250-R800
Jomba!
The Centre for Creative Arts’ Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience brings a selection of the festival’s productions to Joburg. Opening this fourth iteration of Jomba! at The Market Theatre is Heroes, presented by the acclaimed Dutch company Introdans in collaboration with Uganda’s Joseph Tebandeke and Durban’s Flatfoot Dance Company. The programme also features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Iratxe Ansa, Igor Bacovich and Zinhle Nzama.
Dates: September 9-12
Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg
Tickets: R100-R150
Fairs
Kamers/Makers Soweto
Soweto’s creative and entrepreneurial talent is spotlighted in the Soweto Small Business Showcase, a new platform set up by Kamers/Makers and Soweto Tourism, for a weekend of shopping and serendipitous discoveries.
Dates: September 26-27
Venue: Maponya Mall, Soweto
Tickets: From R50
Music
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz
The annual Joy of Jazz music festival is back, and this year’s programme features such internationally renowned artists as Angélique Kidjo, Kamasi Washington, Nubya Garcia, Ibrahim Maalouf and Floetry, alongside South Africa’s finest musical talent. Highlights include two tribute performances to SA jazz icons: Khaya Mahlangu honours Kippie Moeketsi, and Thandiswa Mazwai celebrates Hugh Masekela.
Dates: September 25-26
Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Joburg
Tickets: From R1,150
Wanted