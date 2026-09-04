NEW ISSUE | Carbondale has spoken

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Ed’s Note

From the University of Southern Illinois, located in the aptly named town of Carbondale, some compelling news has surfaced. In a case of two birds and one truly terrible stone, the scientists there have worked out what to do with the plastic clogging up the world’s arteries. They are going to feed it to us.

Dr Lahiru Jayakody was working on the Deep Space Food challenge posed by Nasa. How do you feed astronauts en route to Mars? It’s a three-year round trip, if all goes to plan. Single-use plastics, are how. The premise is simple: plastic is carbon, food is carbon, and so why not make the one from the other? I mean, they were literally sitting in Carbondale, so the answer was staring them in the face.

The lab “digested” the polyethylene terephthalate, which is the stuff of single-use water bottles, by heating it with water and oxygen and applying some pressure to break it down into small, carbon-rich molecules. These are fed to genetically reprogrammed, plastic-molecule-eating yeast. The zombie yeast then converts the plastic carbon into newly minted protein and fat molecules — mix this protean sludge with some starch and voilà, you have a cookie. (More like a Cookie Monster, but whatever.) They are also working on vanilla extract. Obviously.

Aspasia Karras with Michael Wilson at the recent Louis Vuitton dinner in Cape Town. Picture: (Supplied)

Have you seen Nara Smith, the vaguely South African Mormon trad wife on the socials? She is a dramatically beautiful, statuesque mother of many, who stands in full-blown couture, festooned in feathers etc, etc, in her uber kitchen somewhere in middle America making marshmallows, butter, burrata, brioche, and other impossibly complex high-flying dishes from scratch every morning so that Lucky Blue (her model Mormon husband) and the multiple offspring can feast at breakfast as though Ferran Adrià’s soul had suddenly transmigrated into this scene of extreme domestic bliss? She is arguably at the other end of the “beautiful monster” spectrum.

Which raises the question: where in this mind-bending universe are we actually living? How is it possible that these two food worlds exist in one diabolical Venn diagram? Trad wifery on an industrial scale on one side, and industrial slop masquerading as nutrition on the other. And bang in the shaded intersection somewhere in the middle stretch of hell are the statistics that the guy in the lab coat quotes: “Global food demand is expected to rise 35% to 56% by the year 2050, and about 30% of the world population will be at risk of hunger.” Carbondale has spoken.

The problem with this Venn diagram is that the side eating the plastic is ballooning exponentially (I am not fat-shaming anyone here), and the side eating organic, self-grown, hand-harvested, cordon bleu-processed confections is the 0.001%.

It’s only going to get worse. The food industry has ensured that much of the world is, in fact, living in a food desert, as though they were already trapped in a tin can on a trajectory to Mars, and where you can only eat the plastic they deliver in ever more enticing and addictive packaging. The Cookie Monster is already here, lurking in the aisles of supermarkets everywhere. I don’t know why I am feeling so frantic about this development — it’s about time we did something about all the plastic.

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Aspasia

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