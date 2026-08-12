Amex Tennis Town serves up another Grand Slam affair

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Guests, celebrities and tennis fans of all ages gathered at Montecasino in Johannesburg as Amex Tennis Town returned for the 2026 Wimbledon Finals.

South Africa’s tennis renaissance is impossible to ignore. With more than 42,000 registered members, the sport has climbed to become the nation’s fifth-largest sport, while padel surges globally, adding a fresh rhythm to the courts.

Building on the excitement of Wimbledon Finals weekend, American Express and Tennis South Africa welcomed guests to another edition of Amex Tennis Town.

The 2026 edition of Amex Tennis Town reaffirmed the annual event’s reputation as one of South Africa’s premier fan experiences. (American Express)

Hosted on July 11 and 12 July, the alfresco event brought the iconic atmosphere of the Wimbledon Championships to Montecasino in Fourways, Johannesburg, through a curated celebration of world-class tennis, premium hospitality and live entertainment.

Guests, celebrities and tennis fans of all ages gathered to immerse themselves in a world where competition meets culture.

Tennis has always carried a distinctive lifestyle allure: crisp white fashion set against bold greens and reds, iconic timepieces marking moments of precision, and a quiet elegance that frames the intensity of play.

It is this blend of excellence and aspiration that makes tennis irresistible to both affluent and aspirational audiences, and Amex Tennis Town captured that spirit with ease.

Amex Tennis Town demonstrated that memorable experiences can also create meaningful connections — Sonia Devani, vice president and GM of Global Network Services EMEA at American Express

“Amex Tennis Town was a powerful reflection of what American Express strives to create through experiences that bring people together,” said Sonia Devani, vice president and GM of Global Network Services EMEA at American Express.

“The event united sport, culture and community in a way that celebrated the enduring appeal of Wimbledon, while demonstrating that memorable experiences can also create meaningful connections.”

The cultural resonance was unmistakable. By bringing Wimbledon’s spirit to South Africa, American Express and Tennis South Africa created a bridge between global heritage and local ambition.

For those attending, it was a reminder that tennis is not only a game of skill but a canvas for elegance, aspiration, and community.

This article was sponsored by American Express.