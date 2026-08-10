Winter’s last act: art, theatre and music in August

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Art

Heat Winter Arts Festival

The theme of Cape Town’s third annual Heat Winter Arts Festival is “ctrl + z”, asking how art and cultural expression can help us rethink and relearn how we are present in the world. It features more than 16 art exhibitions and over 50 events, including opera, music, musical theatre, dance, digital art, theatre, workshops, talks, curator-led walkabouts and museum events.

Dates: August 6-15

Venues: Across Cape Town

Tickets: From R80

heatfestival.org / quicket.co.za

Don’t miss:

Mawande Ka Zenzile’s “Indlela Ibuzwa Kwabaphambili” solo show and the Peter Clarke exhibition “The Departure” at Stevenson Cape Town until August 15.

Mmakgabo Mmapula Mmankgato Helen Sebidi’s “Whispers of the Past, Wisdom of the Future” exhibition at Everard Read Joburg until August 22

Thirza Schaap’s “After The Tide” solo exhibition at Berman Contemporary, Cape Town, until September 26

“Reverse Futures” at JCAF, Joburg (by appointment only), until December 5, featuring Etel Adnan, Cave_bureau, Kate Crawford and Vladan Joler, Paula Gaetano Adi, Kamil Adam Hassim, Traci Kwaai, Ernest Mancoba, Georgia Munnik & Yinka Shonibare

Theatre

Prima Facie

A scene from Prima Facie, starring Danica De La Rey Jones as barrister Tessa. Picture: (Helen Murray)

An Olivier- and Tony Award-winning play, Prima Facie premieres in SA under the direction of Neil Coppen. Danica De La Rey Jones plays Tessa, a brilliant young barrister, who is forced to confront the patriarchal power of the law when her world is turned upside down.

Dates: August 4-29

Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town

Tickets: R250

webtickets.co.za

Sarajevo

Sarajevo — a powerful play about friendship, love and the cost of war — has won four Naledi Theatre Awards. It tells the story of Mirela, Aleksander and Slobo, whose friendship is torn apart when Yugoslavia descends into war. Into their world steps Peter, a South African photographer documenting the conflict.

Dates: August 4-22

Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton

Tickets: R180-R250

webtickets.co.za

A Good House

A scene from A Good House, Amy Jephta's play running at The Market Theatre in Joburg. Picture: (Camilla Greenwell)

The production tells the story of three couples in a gated community that’s thrown into chaos when a mysterious shack appears overnight. Written and directed by Amy Jephta, it has had successful runs at the Royal Court Theatre in London and Bristol Old Vic.

Dates: August 6-28

Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets: R110-R220

webtickets.co.za

Scott

The winner of 2020’s Best New Script, Best New Director and Best Solo Performance Fleur du Cap awards, Scott follows the life of Sizwe, a gardener working in Constantia and looking after his employer’s beloved dog, Scott. When tragedy strikes, their relationship unravels, with unsettling consequences for all.

Dates: August 22-29

Venue: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

Tickets: R70-R120

webtickets.co.za

Dance

Highlights: Tracing the Line

WGRUV Dance Company, whose Highlights: Tracing the Line comes to the UJ Arts Centre this month. Picture: (Lauge Sorensen)

The second production in WGRUV Dance Company’s 2026 season, Highlights: Tracing the Line is a curated collection of contemporary and classical ballet works that explore the language of the body. The programme features works by Jessica Lang, Jesse Obremski, Michael Trusnovec, Holly Gruver and Lex Gruver.

Dates: August 20-23

Venue: UJ Arts Centre, Joburg

Tickets: R220-R300

webtickets.co.za

Swan Lake

Cape Ballet Africa’s lovely production of Swan Lake comes to Joburg this month. Set to Tchaikovsky’s expressive score, it is a classic for a reason, telling the story of Prince Siegfried, who falls in love with Odette, a princess cursed to live as a swan by day. Choreography and stage direction by Elena Glurjidze, a former principal ballerina with English National Ballet, costumes by Marcel Meyer and set design by Michael Mitchell.

Dates: August 7-23

Venue: The Teatro, Montecasino

Tickets: R220-R720

webtickets.co.za

Music

Mzansi Chamber Music Collective presents the Odeion String Quartet

The Odeion String Quartet, the all-female resident quartet at the University of the Free State. Picture: (Charalambos "Babis" C. Gousain)

The Odeion String Quartet — an all-female resident string quartet at the University of the Free State — performs music by Beethoven, Feder and Pege. It consists of Samantha Durrant (violin), Sharon de Kock (violin), Jeanne-Louise Moolman (viola) and Anmari van der Westhuizen (cello).

Date: August 16

Venue: Northwards House, Parktown, Joburg

Tickets: From R225

quicket.co.za

Introspections

Recitals at Glenshiel presents Italo-Croatian concert pianist Ida Pelliccioli, who studied at the Conservatoire de Région de Nice and the École Normale de Musique de Paris. Her Introspections programme features works by Sibelius, Busoni, Janacek and Ravel.

Date: August 9

Venue: Glenshiel, Westcliff, Joburg

Tickets: From R200

quicket.co.za

Parade

Hey Hillbrow! Let’s Dlala!

Hey Hillbrow! Let's Dlala!, the Windybrow Arts Centre's annual parade. Picture: (Mark Straw)

The joyous Hillbrow parade returns for its seventh iteration, presented by The Windybrow Arts Centre and Shade in collaboration with organisations and artists from Joburg and beyond. This year’s theme is “Arise” — according to Shade’s Tamzyn Botha, it “looks to the seasonal journeys of birds as a provocation for freedom, communication and collective movement”. Working with more than 350 children and young people, Hey Hillbrow! Let’s Dlala! gathers handmade bird costumes, bird dances, birdsong and street-scale imagination into a living flock.

Date: August 8

Venue: The Windybrow Arts Centre, Hillbrow

Tickets: Free

marketartscentre.co.za

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