What to expect at this year’s Luxurious Marble Circus

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The Luxurious Marble Circus returns to Muldersdrift on 26 and 27 September for its third edition. Picture:

There is a specific kind of magic that happens when high gastronomy meets the unpretentious joy of a spring festival. Over the past two seasons, The Luxurious Marble Circus has quietly perfected this balance, carving out a space on the South African cultural calendar where sophistication is taken seriously, but the guests are encouraged not to take themselves seriously at all. On September 26 and 27, the event returns to Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift for its third edition, carrying with it a promise of sensory escapism.

This year, the gathering operates under the thematic banner of “Evophoria,” a concept that attempts to bottle the collective elevation of music, food, and design. Created through a partnership between title partner Investec, The Marble Group, G&G (The Goosebumps Company), and Grid Worldwide, the weekend serves as a playground for adults who still appreciate the theatre of a well-curated space.

The 2026 edition unfolds under the theme 'Evophoria', celebrating the intersection of flavour, music and design. Picture: (Supplied)

At its core, the festival is an exercise in intentional pleasure. “Luxurious Marble Circus has always been designed to transport people into something out of the ordinary, but this year we wanted to give that feeling a name,” says Nathan Reddy, founder and chair of Grid Worldwide. “Evophoria captures the metamorphosis that happens when flavour, atmosphere, music, joy and people come together in a way that feels almost impossible to describe. Every moment has been specially created with that feeling in mind.”

Naturally, the culinary programming curated by David Higgs and The Marble Group remains the central gravity of the weekend. Rather than standard festival fare, the menus are designed to mirror the distinct rhythm of each space.

At Pantry’s Playground in the Field, the atmosphere is deliberately relaxed, offering al-fresco grazing, generous portions and pastries inspired by the weekend’s theme. For those holding tickets to The Grand Dining Room or the Royal Lounge, the dining experience leans closer to the polished abundance of Marble and Saint, with the added convenience of being able to order Pantry classics directly to their seats.

A new addition to the footprint this spring is the Imperial Terrace, a double-decker structure inspired by Zioux, serving exotic cocktails and Asian-influenced bites with an uninterrupted view of the main stage.

The musical programming acts as the heartbeat of this temporary ecosystem, divided cleanly by the temperament of each afternoon.

Saturday leans into a melodic, dance-forward energy, anchored by Belgian producer Lost Frequencies alongside local heavyweight Shimza. They are joined by Australian act Sxncello, Abby Nurock, and DBN Gogo.

Sunday shifts toward deeper, warmer textures, celebrating the rich catalog of Afro-house, soulful house, and amapiano. Shimza returns to the decks, sharing the lineup with DJ Kent, Chronical Deep, Scorpion Kings and Dlala Thukzin.

Festivals are evolving from pure spectacle to platforms for legacy and social change. Picture: (Luxurious Marble Circus)

Beyond the music and menus, the weekend relies on the small, unexpected interactions that happen in between the main events. There is The Emporium, a dedicated festival shop designed for those who treat dressing up as a creative sport, alongside a cast of performance artists who bring a touch of physical theatre to the fields of Muldersdrift.

Tickets are available via Howler, and if past seasons are any indication, the migration to the fields of Muldersdrift will begin long before the first beat drops on Saturday morning.

luxuriousmarblecircus.com

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