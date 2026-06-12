2026 Nedbank International Polo: US wins in thrilling showdown

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The Nedbank International Polo took place last weekend at Inanda Club in Sandton.

The 2026 Nedbank International Polo delivered another spectacular display of world-class sport at the iconic Inanda Club in Sandton.

Hosted by Nedbank, in partnership with the South African Polo Association, this year’s event welcomed polo enthusiasts and guests for a memorable day of sport and lifestyle.

South Africa and the US faced off at a highly anticipated international clash, as the two proud nations met in a decisive encounter shaped by legacy and rivalry.

South African team captain Tom de Bruin alongside US player Alan Martinez. (Supplied)

In a fast-paced and fiercely competitive match, the US secured victory with a final score of 13-8, delivering a commanding performance defined by precision, teamwork, and tactical excellence.

An intense and highly skilled encounter from the opening chukka saw momentum swing continuously, keeping the crowd engaged until the final whistle.

A clinical performance in the game’s critical moments ultimately allowed Team US to edge out a determined South African side.

US captain Steve Krueger was named MVP for his brilliant leadership on the field, and the prestigious Best Playing Pony prize was awarded to “Blueberry” owned by Duncan Ellis and ridden by Cody Ellis.

South African polo player and the long-standing captain of the South African National Polo Team Tom de Bruin. (Supplied)

“This year’s match was a true reflection of the calibre and competitive spirit of international polo,” says Guy Slater, president of the South African Polo Association.

“Welcoming the US back to SA for this historic tiebreaker made for an exceptional contest, with both teams delivering a performance worthy of the occasion.

“It was equally encouraging to see such strong support for the sport from partners like Nedbank, contributing to a vibrant and well-supported atmosphere both on and off the field,” says Slater.

Welcoming the US back to SA for this historic tiebreaker made for an exceptional contest, with both teams delivering a performance worthy of the occasion — Guy Slater, president of the South African Polo Association

Beyond the action on the field, the 2026 event unfolded as a fully immersive experience.

This year’s theme, Africa in Full Colour, came to life through bold fashion, vibrant expression, and curated design moments, transforming the Nedbank International Polo event into a dynamic celebration of culture and contemporary style.

The bank’s commitment to delivering events with a seamless, premium feel was evident throughout the day, bringing clients and guests together through elevated experiences that reflect a modern, aspirational lifestyle.

Nedbank's chief marketing officer Khensani Nobanda. [WITH PLAYERS ... names?] (Nedbank)

Khensani Nobanda, chief marketing officer at Nedbank, says the polo event is a powerful expression of how their brand is brought to life.

“It allows us to create a connected experience where sport, culture, fashion, and hospitality come together in a way that feels both elevated and intentional. Through platforms like this, we’re able to engage with our clients and guests in a meaningful way,” she says.

The event was brought to life through the ongoing collaboration of valued partners, including American Express, Glenfiddich Single Malt Whisky, U.S. Polo Assn, Stella Artois, EQUUS, and the Inanda Club. Their contribution was vital in delivering a world-class event for both players and guests.

As the sun set over the Inanda Club, the 2026 Nedbank International Polo once again cemented its place alongside SA’s most prestigious sporting and social moments, where legacy meets the field, and excellence is experienced at every touchpoint.

For more information, visit the Nedbank International Polo website.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank.