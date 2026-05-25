Gifted | Vika Shipalana

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In a local industry still figuring out what luxury really looks and feels like, Vika Shipalana has carved out her own interpretation. The Eastern Cape-born marketing strategist and founder of VS Luxury Group spent more than two decades at some of the biggest names in the business, including SABMiller, MTN and Pernod Ricard, before stepping out on her own in 2018.

What started as small pop-ups has since grown into a consultancy that moves comfortably between brand strategy, private experiences and bespoke travel. Alongside that sits a cluster of personal projects — including Jody Rosé, made in Franschhoek with winemaker Edmund Terblanche, and her women’s wellness platform SĀIA — that lean into a more intentional way of living. She is also involved in efforts to address food insecurity.

Where do we find you creatively and emotionally?

Creatively, I’m moving beyond beautiful experiences into ones that are deeply restorative. Spaces where women can pause, reconnect, and be held in a more meaningful way. Emotionally, I’m grounded and clear.

If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?

I’m drawn to things that hold meaning over time. The Basquiat featured in Tiffany’s “About Love” campaign, Equals Pi (1982), has always stayed with me. And perhaps something quietly iconic, like a Cartier Crash watch.

Provence, France (Supplied)

What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?

There’s something incredibly rewarding about creating experiences that allow others to pause, feel present, connected and cared for.

Your favourite destination?

I’ve always loved France, but where I once gravitated towards the energy of Paris, I now find myself drawn to parts such as Provence.

The last travel destination that knocked your socks off?

Zermatt. The Alps have a way of putting everything into perspective.

The Saint Laurent Icare handbag and the Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Mist (Supplied)

What are your travel essentials?

My Saint Laurent Icare maxi tote, a pair of oversized sunglasses, a good book, my journal, QMS Medicosmetics’ collagen set and 3D gel mask, and the Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Mist.

What are you reading/listening to now?

I’m reading Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara; on the listening side, a recent favourite is The Stanza podcast’s Early Conviction: Investing in Aman and the Future of Luxury Hospitality with Jonathan Goldstein episode.

Hemelhuijs and Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara (Supplied)

Your all-time favourite places to eat?

Rue Du Cafe, at Hyde Park Corner. When I’m in Cape Town, Between Us on Bree Street. For something more elevated, FYN is always exceptional, while La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek) offers a memorable experience. For brunch, Hemelhuijs.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Trust your gut and follow your soul’s guidance. Honour your inner voice. You know what you need better than anyone.

Your favourite clothing brands?

I’m endlessly inspired by Dior, Chanel and Schiaparelli. When it comes to shoes and accessories, Loewe, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent, as well as local standouts such as Okapi and Seven. For everyday movement, Alo Yoga, and for elevated ready-to-wear, Lisa Folawiyo, Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi, alongside global houses such as The Row, Celine, Phoebe Philo, and Alaïa.

ALAÏA (Supplied)

A favourite item you’ve picked up on your travels?

A rug I found in Marrakesh in 2018.

What was the most challenging aspect of your work the past year?

Navigating growth while staying true to myself.

Favourite scent?

Delina Exclusif by Parfums de Marly.

Delina Exclusif perfume (Supplied)

A building everyone should visit before they die?

The Pantheon in Rome. Step inside and look up at the oculus, a perfect opening at the centre of the dome connecting the space to the sky and a reminder that there will always be something beyond us.

What’s the biggest lesson your 22+ years in the industry have taught you?

That you can’t build anything meaningful alone. Asking questions, collaborating and surrounding yourself with people who are exceptional at what they do is where the real magic happens.

How do you stay creatively charged when life gets busy?

I retreat inwards. I’ve created a dedicated space at home, part prayer room, part inspiration sanctuary, where everything I love lives. It’s where I go to reset and reconnect.

The Pantheon in Rome by Giovanni Paolo (Supplied)

Your most treasured possession?

My Cartier Tank watch. It was the first meaningful gift I bought myself after VS Luxury Group completed its first year.

Your best travel tip?

Travel like a local. Some of my most memorable experiences have come from leaving space in my itinerary.

Which city has the best energy at street level?

Amsterdam.

Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?

Slow, grounded and centred around family.

From the May issue of Wanted, 2026