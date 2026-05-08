Polo, prestige and a historic match at Inanda Club

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There are events you attend, and there are events you experience. The Nedbank International Polo, returning to Sandton’s Inanda Club on Saturday May 16, has always belonged firmly in the second category.

This year’s edition carries a particular edge. South Africa faces the US in what amounts to a historic decider: of their past six encounters on South African soil, the Americans have won three. The historical tally is perfectly balanced, which makes the upcoming fixture more than a friendly showcase. It is, as Guy Slater, president of the South African Polo Association, puts it plainly, “the tie-breaker we’ve been waiting for”.

The rivalry itself has deep roots. This will be the seventh time a US team has toured South Africa, with previous visits stretching back to 1974 and, most recently, 2014. The US Polo Association, founded in 1890, is one of the oldest governing bodies in world sport, and their return to Johannesburg after more than a decade makes this a meeting that means something beyond the afternoon’s score line.

“We are delighted to welcome the US team back to South African shores,” says Slater. “It is an honour to host the USPA … and we look forward to a formidable contest as we defend our home turf.”

Nedbank International Polo (Supplied)

But to describe the Nedbank International Polo purely in sporting terms is to miss something essential about what it has become. This is an afternoon that holds several things at once: world-class competition, considered style, meaningful connection and the particular energy that comes from gathering people who care about all of the above in one beautifully realised experience.

The Inanda Club provides an apt setting. One of Johannesburg’s most distinguished private venues, it lends the occasion the kind of quiet gravitas that suits a fixture of this standing. The combination of serious polo and serious hospitality has long been the event’s signature, drawing business leaders, sporting enthusiasts and discerning guests into an afternoon that moves easily between the two.

Nedbank frames its involvement in terms that go beyond straightforward sponsorship. “The Nedbank International Polo stands as a proud reflection of our enduring commitment to sporting excellence,” says Khensani Nobanda, the bank’s chief marketing officer, “and to creating platforms that celebrate legacy, performance, and prestige.” What that looks like in practice is an event that earns its reputation year after year, not through spectacle alone, but through the consistency of the experience it delivers.

Nedbank International Polo (Supplied)

The occasion is further supported by a strong roster of partners, among them American Express, Glenfiddich Single Malt Whisky, US Polo Association, Stella Artois, EQUUS and the Inanda Club itself, each contributing in their own way to what has become one of the more polished afternoons on the city’s social calendar.

For those who have been before, the return of the US team makes 2026 a vintage edition. For those coming for the first time, there is no better introduction to why this fixture has endured for as long as it has.

For more information, visit nedbankinternationalpolo.co.za